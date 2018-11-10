Top-ranked Genoa holds off Elyria Catholic in regional semifinal

ADVERTISEMENT

BELLEVUE — Top ranked Genoa survived and advanced in a thrilling Ohio Division V regional semifinal Saturday in frigid conditions against a determined Elyria Catholic team at Bellevue High School.

The determined Comets overcame a nine-point deficit at halftime and dropped the gutsy Panthers in an electrifying 42-41 victory.

Senior Jacob Plantz came up with a game-clinching interception for Genoa (12-0) with 51 seconds left. The Panthers (9-3) had driven to the Genoa 27-yard line with less than a minute left, when Plantz stepped in front of a pass from Cameron Engrish to seal it.

Genoa trailed 35-26 at halftime but scored on its first two possessions of the third quarter to seize a 39-35 lead. The Comets never trailed again.

Genoa will face Liberty Center (11-1) in a regional final at 7 p.m. next Saturday at a site to be determined..

“You only have to win by one,” Comets coach Paul Patterson said. “It feels so great to advance right now. I'm so proud of our kids. When we got that pick. It was relief. It felt pretty good. We could finally breathe.”

Plantz's interception also broke the school record for picks in a season with eight.

“The record breaker is definitely one to remember to win — with a [sealing the] deal in the playoffs,” Plantz said. “I watched so much film I knew exactly what was happening before it happened and I was just in the right spot at the right time.”

The Comets finished with 410 yards of total offense, as Plantz threw for 185 yards and three touchdowns. Junior running back Daniel Novotney rushed for 131 yards and scored two touchdowns.

“This is everything we worked for,” Novotney said. “I can't describe my feelings. I'm so happy to be a part of this family. We realized what they were doing offensively and we come out with the right attitude and mindset. We wanted it so bad.”

The teams combined for 61 points and 535 yards of offense in the first half alone. Elyria Catholic had 308 yards, including 255 passing, while Genoa had 140 passing and 89 rushing at the half.

Plantz completed 4 of 9 passes for 140 yards and three touchdowns, two going to Ray Gomez (19 and 69 yards). Novotney had 69 rushing yards on 10 carries with one score.

The Comets buckled down in the second half, allowing just 147 yards and six points. They outscored the Panthers by 10 in the second half in cold conditions with snow on the field in some places.

“Basically I got the guys together and said, 'I'm a senior and I'm not ready to be done yet,'” Plantz said. “We went out and took care of business. We shut them down after halftime. We were never going to quit. No matter what the score was. We just have to keep going.”

Genoa led by seven points with less than seven minutes left when, in a strange turn of events, the refs ruled Plantz was intercepted as it looked like the ball hit the ground.

Elyria Catholic then got a 33-yard touchdown run by Leighton Banjoff, who was a serious force with a game-high 168 rushing yards and five touchdowns. But the extra point went wide right and the Comets clung to a 42-41 lead with 3:10 left.

Nathan Lewis then recovered an onside kick for Genoa. However, the Comets couldn't pick up a first down and punted for the first time in the game with 2:15 to go.

Elyria Catholic had the ball at its own 19-yard line with 2:06 left and drove into Comets territory before Plantz's decisive pick.

The Comets marched 61 yards on nine plays — all on the ground — to open the second half. The Comets scored on a 1-yard touchdown run by Novotney. But they could not cash in on a 2-point conversion and trailed 35-32 with 8:07 remaining in the third.

Genoa then forced the first punt by the Panthers on the ensuing possession and regained the lead on a 1-yard sneak by Plantz for a 39-35 edge with 2:39 left in the third.

“It was a positive halftime. We knew we didn't have to panic,” Patterson said. “We had to come answer and come get a stop and go get another score. We took care of business. They made some outstanding catches. They were so dynamic on offense. We shut them down in the second half, which was huge for us.”

Genoa's Jacob Stewart connected on a 30-yard field goal into the wind to give the Comets a 42-35 lead with 9:15 to go in regulation before Rylen Stoner came up with an interception to get the ball back.

Elyria Catholic struck on the third play from scrimmage on a 63-yard scoring bomb from Engrish to David Giffin as the Panthers lead 7-0 just 53 seconds into the game.

Genoa countered quickly moving down the field with runs of 4, 19, 10 by Novotney. Plantz then hit Gomez on a 19-yard scoring pass to tie it at 7 with 7:50 left in the first.

Two big defensive plays by Genoa linebacker Andrew Bench — a quarterback pressure and tackle for loss — forced an Elyria Catholic punt. The Comets then went up 14-7 on a 1-yard scoring romp by Novotney.

The Panthers tied it at 14 after a 10 play, 80-yard drive — aided by a roughing the passer call on third down — as Banjoff scored from five yards out with 1:09 remaining in the first.

On the third play of the second quarter, Plantz connected with Bench on a 43-yard touchdown strike down the sideline. The point-after attempt was wide left but Genoa led 20-14.

The big plays continued when Plantz hooked up again with Gomez on a 69-yard touchdown, but the extra point was blocked as the Comets led 26-21 with 8:36 to go before halftime. Genoa was playing without kicker Sam Witt, who tore his ACL in Week 9.

The Comets had scored on all four of their first-half possessions but then turned it over back-to-back times on a fumble and an interception.

But Elyria Catholic rallied with two touchdwns late, the final on Banjoff's fourth rushing score of the first half to take a 35-26 lead with 1:06 remaining.

However, Genoa asserted its will to win in the second half.