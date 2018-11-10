State champs! Archbold boys take state title

ADVERTISEMENT

COLUMBUS — The Archbold boys soccer program has established a tradition quickly over the last nine seasons of its existence, culminating with their first ever state championship on Saturday.

“It's incredible,” head coach Sean Stewart said following the win. “The program's nine years old and our alumni have helped to build this program up, and these players here have finished off the job in getting a state title. Obviously we're not done, we're going to keep going for them. But it's just an incredible achievement for these boys.”

The No. 8 Blue Streaks (22-1-0) used a goal on a header from Elijah Zimmerman to down No. 3 Dayton Christian 2-1 in the Division III championship game at MAPFRE Stadium.

Zimmerman’s score came on an assist from Josh Kidder following a free kick two minutes into the second half.

Archbold scored once in each half. Both scores were early goals that helped give them a quick advantage over the Warriors.

Prior to Zimmerman’s header, Trey Theobald got the Blue Streaks on the board first.

On another assist from Kidder, Theobald found himself in a one-on-one situation with Dayton Christian keeper Paul Socha and took advantage to put Archbold up 1-0 just three minutes into the game.

By getting the two quick scores, Archbold was simply following the game plan they’ve had all season.

“Getting quick goals, it just boosts our confidence so much,” Kidder said of the Blue Streaks’ head start.

“That's what we always want to do. First five minutes we want to pressure them and get the first goal, but that just gave us more hope that we could really win this game. But yeah, the first goal just boosts everything, boosts our confidence, boosts our energy.”

At the 11:24 mark in the first frame, the Warriors got on the board with their only goal of the afternoon via penalty kick.

After Sam Reid was taken down in the box, Noah Alexander converted with a perfectly placed shot to the left corner.

But defensively, the Blue Streaks allowed just six shots on goal, four of which came in the second half. Archbold itself had nine shots on goal.

Goalkeeper Noah Cheney had five saves in the contest.

“Coming into the game, I was kind of nervous because I haven't really had any action the last couple of games, but today I knew I would have it,” Cheney said. “It's a state final, I knew they were going to be good. I was just ready for whatever. My team was going to get me ready.”

In order to win the title, Archbold knocked off three of the state’s top five teams during a remarkable tournament run.

After beating No. 1 Ottawa Hills 2-1 in the district final match, the Blue Streaks rolled to the state championship game topping Kalida 4-0, No. 4 Independence 4-0, and Kirtland 3-0.

But the Ottawa Hills match was one that Archbold felt prepared it as a team for the big stage in Columbus.

“Once you get through Ottawa Hills you can tell the team you're not going to face a tougher test,” Stewart said. “But the important thing is you've got to continue to have focus. No team's going to lay down for you especially when you get this deep into the tournament, and you've gotta earn every moment.

“You have to earn every practice, you have to earn every game. And that was the message all along and they really took that to heart.”

Throughout their postseason, the Blue Streaks found the perfect balance of focusing on one ultimate goal of a state title, while not looking too far ahead.

Ultimately, that sort of discipline is what gave Archbold a storybook ending after just nine seasons.

“I'm just speechless,” Kidder said. “You can't picture anything better than this. Going out your senior year with a state championship with my best friends on the sideline with me, it's just crazy.”