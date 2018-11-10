Liberty Center shuts out Oak Harbor to advance

ADVERTISEMENT

MILLBURY — With a week to adjust to the loss of their veteran quarterback, the eighth-ranked Liberty Center Tigers clicked in all phases of the game Saturday in taking a 14-0 victory against sixth-ranked Oak Harbor in an Ohio Division V regional football semifinal at Lake Community Stadium.

The Tigers (11-1) didn’t seem to miss a beat without third-year starting quarterback and team leader Jarrett Krugh, controlling the line of scrimmage and imposing their will with an impressive ground attack to support the replacement signal-caller.

Sophomore quarterback Camden Krugh also was effective in his first start, completing 6-of-8 passes for 45 yards in a timely mix through the air that effectively kept the Rockets’ defense honest and guessing.

Liberty Center senior workhorse running back Caleb Carpenter did the rest, rushing 40 times for 212 yards and two touchdowns as the Tigers took a 14-0 lead to halftime, then held on to advance to a regional final for the first time since 2004.

Liberty will play top-ranked Genoa (12-0) for a regional title at 7 p.m. next Saturday at a site to be determined.

“That’s the way we want to play football, and our guys did a nice job of executing tonight,” second-year Tigers coach Casey Mohler said. “We talked to [the players] about a lot of people focusing on what we don’t have, because we lost Jarrett.

“They lose sight of what we do have. We’ve got a great running back, we’ve got a great line, we’ve got a great defense, and a great coaching staff. Our team is not built around one guy.

“We just need guys to step in, and I thought Cam managed this game as good as you could. He made the throws he needed to in the first half, and did a nice job.”

After a scoreless first quarter, Liberty Center broke the ice with an eight-play, 50-yard drive that included seven Carpenter carries for 46 of those yards, including a 3-yard plunge over left tackle on the second play of the second quarter.

Orry Killam’s extra-point kick made it 7-0 Tigers.

“I just run it,” Carpenter said. “The offensive line does all the work. I really think that they played their best game today. They controlled the line of scrimmage, and that’s what we had been working on all week.”

After a three-and-out by Oak Harbor, the Tigers launched a textbook ball-control scoring march that covered 79 yards on 17 plays and took 8:20 off the clock.

Once again, Carpenter capped things, this time on a 1-yard plunge with 1:26 left in the half. Killam’s PAT upped Liberty Center’s lead to 14 points.

Oak Harbor made a bid to score just before the break, with Clay Schulte breaking a 44-yard run to the Tigers’ 22-yard line with 14 seconds left in the half.

But Rockets quarterback Zac Alexander threw incomplete three times to end the half. The last of these, intended for Schulte in the end zone, was broken up by Liberty Center defensive back Austin Like.

“Especially in the first half, we had trouble getting [Liberty Center] off the field,” Rockets coach Mike May said. “They were up and down the field on us. The second half, we tightened up a little bit defensively, but we still had trouble.

“Trying to get off the field on third down was our biggest problem defensively, and offensively we just couldn’t get over the hump.”

When Schulte set the Rockets up again at the Liberty Center 22, this time with a 26-yard run in the third quarter, Like, who is playing with a torn ACL knee injury, came up big again.

After Alexander ran for 1 yard, his pass intended for Tyler May was intercepted in the end zone by Like with 4:11 to go in the period. Like’s eight interceptions this season are a school record, and his 17 pickoffs overall are a Tigers career record.

Oak Harbor’s final two possessions of the game also ended in turnovers.

Connor Keller intercepted Alexander at the Tigers’ 18 with 11:37 remaining, and May lost a fumble at the Liberty Center 40 after catching a pass with 6:45 to play.

Carpenter and the ball-control Tigers made sure that was Oak Harbor’s final opportunity, as they ground out another 50 yards to earn four first downs to kill off the final 6:45.

Carpenter, who is also playing through a leg injury, carried nine times for 42 yards on the final drive. In last week’s 24-21 first-round win against Casstown Miami East, Carpenter rushed 38 times for 232 yards and one touchdown.

“It’s just a little adversity that I’m going to have to dust off my shoulder,” Carpenter said of the left ankle injury that cost him three regular-season games. “I just told our trainer, Amanda, ‘Tape it up tighter.’”

Liberty Center, which also got 36 yards on 11 rushes from Zach Bowers, topped Oak Harbor 296-259 in total offense.

Alexander was 12-of-24 passing for 120 yards, and carried 17 times for 55 yards. Schulte rushed seven times for 84 yards.

“[Alexander] is tough to contain, and if you’d have told me we were going to shut them out, I would not have believed you,” said Mohler, who lauded the play of the Tigers on both sides of the line. “[The Rockets] are big and they’re strong, but we worked hard all week on making sure that we knew what they were doing.

“We knew they were going to blitz a lot of linebackers, and we were able to pick it up tonight. We just kept churning it out, and once we got rolling, we weren’t going to go away from it. Caleb is a man. He was in some pain there at the end, and he wouldn’t come out. I told him, ‘We’re going to ride you as long as you let us.’ ”