Thursday, Nov 08, 2018
One of America's Great Newspapers ~ Toledo, Ohio
Michigan

Michigan vs. Rutgers: Where to watch, how to listen

By Jeremy Schneider / The Blade
Published on
ADVERTISEMENT
Penn-St-Michigan-Football-17

Michigan travels to face one-win Rutgers at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Enlarge

Time and date: 3:30 p.m. Saturday

Location (stadium capacity): Piscataway, N.J.; HighPoint.com Stadium (52,454)

Weather forecast: Sunny, high of 43 degrees. There is no chance of rain in the forecast.

Betting odds: Michigan is a 39-point favorite.

How to watch and listen: The game will be televised on Big Ten Network. The radio broadcast will be live on the Michigan IMG Sports Network, WQQO-FM 105.5 in Toledo.

How to stream: The game can be streamed on BTN2Go, and TuneIn Radio carries the Michigan radio network.

Next game: Michigan 2018 football schedule

Click to comment

Guidelines: Please keep your comments smart and civil. Don't attack other readers personally, and keep your language decent. Comments that violate these standards, or our privacy statement or visitor's agreement, are subject to being removed and commenters are subject to being banned. To post comments, you must be a registered user on toledoblade.com. To find out more, please visit the FAQ.

Quis autem vel eum iure reprehenderit qui in ea voluptate velit esse quam nihil molestiae consequatur, vel illum qui dolorem?

Temporibus autem quibusdam et aut officiis debitis aut rerum necessitatibus saepe eveniet.

Copyright © 2018 Toledo Blade

To Top

Fetching stories…