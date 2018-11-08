Michigan vs. Rutgers: Where to watch, how to listen

ADVERTISEMENT

Michigan travels to face one-win Rutgers at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. ASSOCIATED PRESS Enlarge

Time and date: 3:30 p.m. Saturday

Location (stadium capacity): Piscataway, N.J.; HighPoint.com Stadium (52,454)

Weather forecast: Sunny, high of 43 degrees. There is no chance of rain in the forecast.

Betting odds: Michigan is a 39-point favorite.

How to watch and listen: The game will be televised on Big Ten Network. The radio broadcast will be live on the Michigan IMG Sports Network, WQQO-FM 105.5 in Toledo.

How to stream: The game can be streamed on BTN2Go, and TuneIn Radio carries the Michigan radio network.

