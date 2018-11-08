Michigan vs. Rutgers: Where to watch, how to listen

Michigan travels to face one-win Rutgers at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
ASSOCIATED PRESS Enlarge
Time and date: 3:30 p.m. Saturday
Location (stadium capacity): Piscataway, N.J.; HighPoint.com Stadium (52,454)
Weather forecast: Sunny, high of 43 degrees. There is no chance of rain in the forecast.
Betting odds: Michigan is a 39-point favorite.
How to watch and listen: The game will be televised on Big Ten Network. The radio broadcast will be live on the Michigan IMG Sports Network, WQQO-FM 105.5 in Toledo.
How to stream: The game can be streamed on BTN2Go, and TuneIn Radio carries the Michigan radio network.
Next game: Michigan 2018 football schedule
Guidelines: Please keep your comments smart and civil. Don't attack other readers personally, and keep your language decent. Comments that violate these standards, or our privacy statement or visitor's agreement, are subject to being removed and commenters are subject to being banned. To post comments, you must be a registered user on toledoblade.com. To find out more, please visit the FAQ.