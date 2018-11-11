3 observations from No. 4 Michigan's win over Rutgers

ADVERTISEMENT

Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson looks to pass against Rutgers during Saturday's game in Piscataway, N.J. ASSOCIATED PRESS Enlarge

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — It’s almost never a stressful Saturday when Rutgers is the opponent.

Michigan followed the script according to plan, winning in ho-hum fashion 42-7 against the Big Ten bottom feeder. It won’t impress the College Football Playoff committee, but there’s something to be said for taking care of business.

That’s what Michigan’s done every week, save for the opening weekend in South Bend, Ind. At every turn, it looks and feels like the Wolverines discover a new way to get better, even well into November.

Here are three takeaways from the game:

1. Shea Patterson is ascending. The Toledo native completed 18 of 27 passes for 260 yards and three touchdowns. He looked comfortable, albeit against a less than stellar defense. Still, Patterson continues to impress in the accuracy department. He’s also an extension of the coaching staff on the field and inside the huddle. Patterson’s third-quarter touchdown pass to Oliver Martin was a glimpse into why Michigan wanted him and why the Wolverines felt he was the missing link. He scanned the field, felt pressure multiple times, eluded defenders, and threw a dart of a 16-yard touchdown pass.

2. The defense is as good as ever. Rutgers of all teams had the longest rushing play of the season against Michigan, an 80-yard touchdown run that ended up being 31.7 percent of the team’s total yardage. The Scarlet Knights finished with 193 yards rushing and 59 yards passing. The Wolverines forced two turnovers and allowed only 11 first downs. The biggest concern was injuries — Kwity Paye and Lavert Hill were both banged up.

3. Michigan is undecided at backup quarterback. If Patterson isn’t injured, the second-string quarterback is irrelevant. But if he does go down, the Wolverines are not in near as good a position as they were with Dylan McCaffrey, who suffered a broken collarbone against Penn State. Brandon Peters and Joe Milton both played at Rutgers, though neither threw a pass. Peters came in first and played one snap — a 61-yard touchdown run by Chris Evans. Milton was in on five plays. Jim Harbaugh said they wanted to get both players in the game, but didn’t commit to one of them as the backup to Patterson.