Ohio State grinds out win against Michigan State

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Welcome to November in the Big Ten.

Ohio State defeated Michigan State 26-6 in a disjointed game that featured ugly offense, four turnovers, brisk temperatures, and plenty of wind.

The No. 10 Buckeyes and No. 18 Spartans combined for 17 punts. Michigan State took an intentional safety while losing and gift-wrapped a touchdown for Ohio State by fumbling in the end zone.

Ohio State won for the second consecutive week, but its offensive issues remain glaring. The run game never materialized against a stout Michigan State defense and Dwayne Haskins struggled throwing the football. OSU rushed for 123 yards and a touchdown on 44 carries. Haskins was 23 of 38 for 218 yards and a touchdown.

Michigan State’s own offensive ineptitude prevented Ohio State from fully assessing its defense. MSU quarterback Brian Lewerke, who’s dealing with a shoulder injury, completed 11 of 28 pass attempts for 128 yards and one interception. Backup Rocky Lombardi was 7 of 19 for 92 yards.

The Spartans’ two best playmakers — tailback L.J. Scott and wide receiver Felton Davis — are out with injuries, severely hampering their ability to move the ball and produce points. MSU rushed for 54 yards.