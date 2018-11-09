Deer are plentiful this hunting season

ADVERTISEMENT

Michigan has a long and storied history of deer hunting, with its first designated deer season dating back to 1859. Currently, the state is one of the top five in the country in terms of the number of deer hunters and the number of deer harvested.

The biologists from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources that monitor and manage Michigan’s estimated 1.75 million white-tailed deer expect the 2018 firearm season, which opens on Thursday, to be another productive and successful one. Winter, which can have a significant affect on deer numbers, was fairly mild in 2017-18, and that bodes well for hunters who will take to the forests, woodlots, swamps, and meadows this week.

“Despite the snowfall and temperatures being normal, it appears that deer came through the winter in good to excellent condition,” said the 2018 Michigan Deer Hunting Prospects report, authored by Northern Regions Deer Biologist Ashley Autenrieth and Deer and Elk Program Specialist Chad Stewart. “Spring had relatively mild weather as well, which is a major factor in both deer fitness and fawn survival. Due to these circumstances, this year we have seen an increase in both the overall number of fawns and deer.”

This deer firearm season comes on the heels of a strong 2017 hunting period when Michigan saw about 2 percent fewer hunters afield but also witnessed a big increase in the number of whitetails harvested. Michigan deer hunters had a success rate of close to 50 percent last season, taking an estimated 376,000 deer, a 10 percent increase over the 2016 harvest.

Around the state this season, hunters in the Upper Peninsula should see more deer as that herd continues to recover from the brutal winters of 2013 and 2014. The 2018 report says “deer numbers are increasing across the entire peninsula” after “harvest numbers increased over fifty percent across the region in 2017.”

WATCH: Whole deer carcass transportation CWD areas in Michigan

In the northern Lower Peninsula, where the whitetail population is strong coming off a winter that did not have a negative impact on the herd, the MDNR experts report increasing numbers of deer.

“Deer sightings have been good throughout the region and many have reported seeing healthy fawns, including many sets of twins and even some triplets,” the report said, adding that more older bucks are also part of the herd.

In the state’s most productive deer hunting area, the southern Lower Peninsula, the biologists cite plenty of food and cover, along with a good blend of agricultural fields, woodlots, and swamps, all providing an ideal environment for white-tailed deer.

“This high-quality habitat, combined with relatively mild winter conditions, typically results in a more abundant and productive deer population, compared to other regions of the state,” the 2018 report said.

Throughout the state, the awareness of chronic wasting disease is on the rise, and the state has implemented regulation changes that restrict baiting and feeding in an effort to limit the spread of this fatal neurological ailment, which is found in deer, elk, and moose.

“While many of these regulations may not be what some hunters would want, the decisions were made with the best intentions of limiting the impact of the disease in our deer herd as we work to understand the scale of this disease acrossMichigan,” the biologists said.

For more information on CWD and an explanation of the new guidelines related to CWD, visit the michigan.gov/cwd website or review the 2018 Hunting Digest. Michigan’s muzzleloader seasons take place in December, while the current archery season will close during the firearm season, then reopen for a month on Dec. 1.

In Ohio, the gun season is split into two sessions, with the main period taking place Nov. 26-Dec. 2 and a bonus weekend of gun hunting Dec. 15-16. The state sold 429,006 deer permits for 2017-18, and hunters harvested 186,247 deer overall, with 72,509 deer harvested in the statewide gun season. That 2017 total showed a two percent increase over the three-year harvest average, and a 35 percent hunter success rate.

The outlook for the upcoming gun season is good, according to the biologists who manage Ohio’s white-tailed deer herd, which is estimated at around 750,000 animals. Clint McCoy, deer biologist with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife working out of the Olentangy Wildlife Research Station, said trend data indicates deer numbers are on the rise in most parts of the state.

WATCH: Hunting safety in Ohio

“To strike a balance between the satisfaction of hunters and that of farmers, a moderate increase in the deer population was in order,” McCoy said. “Regulations were adjusted to allow some herd growth, and we’re seeing that play out.”

He added that all the major indicators (bow hunter observation surveys, harvest/hunter, success rate, harvest/effort) point toward moderate growth of the state’s deer herd over the past two or three years, following six to eight years when management practices were targeted toward reducing the size of the herd.

“Given that regulations have remained relatively unchanged, hunters can expect deer populations to continue moving in the same direction — meaning a few more deer out there in 2018 compared to last year,” McCoy said.

Another indicator of a healthy deer population — the number of bucks hunters are seeing and harvesting — is also on the favorable side for hunters, McCoy said. By late October, about a month into the archery season, Ohio hunters had already taken at least nine bucks with racks that scored more than 200 inches.

“Buck harvest is one of our key indicators, and as you might expect ... we predict a larger buck harvest this year,” McCoy said. “As a side note, so far in the archery season there have been a number of trophy-quality bucks taken. If that’s any indication of what’s out there, it is setting up to be an excellent deer season, both in numbers of deer and quality of bucks.”

Ohio establishes its deer bag limits by county, and while the statewide bag limit is six, a hunter cannot exceed an individual county bag limit, and only one of the harvested deer can be a buck, regardless of where it is taken or the method used.

As Ohio deer hunters approach that Nov. 26 opener, state wildlife officer supervisor Kevin Newsome reminded hunters of the importance of safety in the woods and fields.

“The opening of deer gun season is one of the most anticipated days of the year for Ohio hunters,” Newsome said. “With nearly 400,000 hunters set to enter the field on opening day of deer gun season, it is by far the busiest day of the year for hunters. It is the responsibility of each hunter to conduct themselves in a safe manner, not only for themselves, but for everyone else who enjoys this great Ohio tradition.”

Wearing garments made of high-visibility hunter orange during the firearm seasons is one of the safety measures hunters must take in both Ohio and Michigan.

“The easiest way to accomplish this goal is to wear hunter orange,” he said. “If you plan on hunting any of Ohio’s deer gun seasons, you will be required by law to visibly wear a vest, coat, jacket or coveralls that are either solid hunter orange, or camouflage hunter orange.”

Ohio’s archery season for white-tailed deer, which opened Sept. 29, continues through Feb. 3, 2019. The state’s muzzleloader season runs from Jan. 5-8, 2019.

HUNTING SEASON: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

MICHIGAN

(The state is divided into three hunting zones with specific regulations.)

Dates: Regular Firearm Season: Nov. 15-30

License cost: Base license (required of all hunters): $11 resident, $151 non-resident, $5 senior

Deer tag (harvest one deer): $20 resident, $20 non-resident, $8 senior; (harvest two deer) $40 resident, $190 non-resident, $28 senior

Harvest regulations: Michigan is divided into many Deer Management Units, with varying harvest rules. Consult the map and chart on pages 36-38 of the Michigan Hunting Digest.

Legal firearms: Michigan is divided into a northern zone and a southern limited firearm deer zone (shotguns, certain firearms, and certain handguns only). See map on page 12 of the 2018 Michigan Hunting Digest for details.

Hunter orange: must be worn as a cap, hat, vest, jacket, or rain gear and be the hunter’s outermost garment and visible from all sides.

Hunting hours: One-half hour before sunrise to one-half hour after sunset. A map of the hunting-hour time zones is on pages 12-13 of the Michigan Hunting Digest.

Antler Point Restrictions (APR): varies throughout the state, consult the map and chart on pages 36-38 of the Michigan Hunting Digest.

Check-in information: rules and locations listed at mi.gov/deercheck.

Report poaching: 1-800-292-780

OHIO

Dates: Regular Gun Season: Nov. 26-Dec. 2, plus Dec. 15-16

License cost: Base license (required of all hunters): $19 resident, $141.50 non-resident, $10 senior

Deer tag (harvest one deer per tag): Either sex permit: $24 resident, $41 non-resident, $12 senior

Antlerless deer permit: $15 resident, $15 non-resident, $15 senior

Harvest regulations: vary by county, consult the map and chart on page 6 of the 2018-2019 Ohio Hunting & Trapping Regulations handbook for details.Only one antlered deer may be harvested, regardless of location.

Legal firearms: shotguns, straight-walled cartridge rifles .357 to .50 caliber, pistols .357 caliber or larger, and muzzleloading rifles .38 caliber or larger. Consult page 13 of the 2018-2019 Ohio Hunting & Trapping Regulations handbook for an explanation.

Hunter orange: must be visible as a vest, coat, jacket, or coveralls that are either solid hunter orange or camouflage hunter orange.

Hunting hours: 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset. Consult the map and table on pages 32-33 of the regulations handbook.

Check-in information: Ohio Game Check at 1-877-TAG-IT-OH or ohiogamecheck.com.

Report poaching: 1-800-POACHER