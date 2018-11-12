Important process insures a healthy deer harvest

ADVERTISEMENT

Most deer hunters spend the bulk of their involvement time in the sport engaging in scouting, setting and checking trail cameras, installing tree stands, target shooting and fine-tuning their bow or firearm, washing the scent from their hunting garb, purchasing the appropriate licenses and permits, and sitting in stakeout mode at their favorite woods, field, or ravine.

Should they be successful this deer season, some hunters soon learn that the last chapter in that deer hunt preparation often gets overlooked — what to do once that deer is downed. A well-placed arrow or slug is only the first step in the harvest of fresh, healthy venison.

“What the hunter does at that point — once the deer is on the ground — is essential. The proper preparation of wild game starts immediately,” said Lou Takacs, who works at his family’s third-generation butcher shop in East Toledo’s Birmingham neighborhood.

He stressed field dressing the animal as soon as possible and, once the entrails are removed, cleaning the body cavity with lots of water to get rid of the bacteria and dirt that could contaminate the meat.

“Once it’s field-dressed, get to a source of water and rinse it out very thoroughly,” Takacs said. “After that, open up the cavity with a stick and let the cool air get to the meat.”

Some hunters prefer to let the carcass or quarters hang a while before they are processed further, and Takacs said that as long as the air temperature is 40 degrees or cooler, that approach is fine.

“If it has been washed well and opened up to the cool air, there’s no problem with letting it hang, as long as it’s kept cool. Hanging it is actually good for the meat,” he said. “That ages it a bit, and relaxes the meat.”

In air temperatures above 40 degrees, the meat needs to be refrigerated or packed in ice before it is processed. At Takacs Grocery and Meats, where they process about 1,200 deer each hunting season, they prefer that hunters leave the skin on the deer carcass.

“Again, that is to protect the meat from any contamination from leaves, dirt, or other debris that it could be exposed to in the back of a truck or other vehicle,” Takacs said. “If we are going to skin it out, we know it is going to be clean when it gets to us. Otherwise, you can lose some of the meat if you’re not careful.”

Takacs said a 150-pound white-tailed deer will yield about 50 pounds of venison. The average price to have a deer skinned and made into standard cuts is about $100, while processing the venison into sausages and other specialty products involves additional cost.

Before any of the field dressing gets started, hunters are reminded that, in both Ohio and Michigan, they need to attach their properly completed game tag to the animal. “I will emphasize that tagging should be done as one of the first steps,” said David Jentoft, wildlife biologist with the Michigan DNR, working out of its Sault Ste. Marie office.

Clint McCoy, deer biologist with the Ohio DNR, said that once the tag is attached to the animal, and if cell service is available, it is wise for the Ohio hunter to call or use a smartphone to complete the game check process. This is also the time for a quick picture, before any field dressing begins.

McCoy said it is important to avoid puncturing the bladder or bowels when field-dressing the animal, and he suggested using a cart or tarp to remove the deer from the hunting site to avoid contact with the ground and minimize contamination.

At the michigan.gov/documents/dnr website, the MDNR offers a step-by-step guide to the care and field-dressing of a white-tailed deer, along with venison recipes. The Ohio Division of Wildlife has an illustrated guide for processing deer available at the wildlife.ohiodnr.gov website.

“We’ve processed about 300 deer already this season, so it’s been pretty busy with the hunters out there,” Takacs said. “The biggest thing for them to remember is to keep that deer clean and cool before it gets to the processor.”

Ohio’s archery season for white-tailed deer opened Sept. 29 and runs through Feb. 3, 2019, while the firearm season in Ohio opens Nov. 26 and runs through Dec. 2, with a bonus weekend of firearm hunting taking place Dec. 15-16.

In Michigan, the archery season opened Oct. 1 and closes Wednesday, with a second session Dec.1-Jan. 1. Archery hunters in the Urban Deer Management Zone for Macomb, Oakland, and Wayne counties can hunt through Jan. 31. The gun season for deer in Michigan runs from Thursday through Nov. 30.