Cleveland vs. Atlanta: Where to watch, how to listen

The Cleveland Browns host the Atlanta Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday.
ASSOCIATED PRESS Enlarge
Time and date: 1 p.m. Sunday
Location (stadium capacity): Cleveland; FIrstEnergy Stadium (67,895)
Weather forecast: Partly cloudy, high of 38 degrees. There is no chance of rain in the forecast.
Betting odds: Atlanta is a 4.5-point favorite.
How to watch and listen: The game will be televised on Fox. The radio broadcast will be live on the Cleveland Browns Radio Network, WPFX-FM 107.7 in Toledo.
How to stream: The game can be streamed with a subscription via NFL Game Pass, and TuneIn Radio carries the Browns radio network. Games can also be viewed on the NFL Sunday Ticket, with a subscription.
Guidelines: Please keep your comments smart and civil. Don't attack other readers personally, and keep your language decent. Comments that violate these standards, or our privacy statement or visitor's agreement, are subject to being removed and commenters are subject to being banned. To post comments, you must be a registered user on toledoblade.com. To find out more, please visit the FAQ.