Cleveland vs. Atlanta: Where to watch, how to listen

The Cleveland Browns host the Atlanta Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday. ASSOCIATED PRESS Enlarge

Time and date: 1 p.m. Sunday

Location (stadium capacity): Cleveland; FIrstEnergy Stadium (67,895)

Weather forecast: Partly cloudy, high of 38 degrees. There is no chance of rain in the forecast.

Betting odds: Atlanta is a 4.5-point favorite.

How to watch and listen: The game will be televised on Fox. The radio broadcast will be live on the Cleveland Browns Radio Network, WPFX-FM 107.7 in Toledo.

How to stream: The game can be streamed with a subscription via NFL Game Pass, and TuneIn Radio carries the Browns radio network. Games can also be viewed on the NFL Sunday Ticket, with a subscription.