Toledo women fall in season opener at Maine

ORONO, Maine — The University of Toledo women’s basketball team fell 73-59 at Maine in the season opener for both teams Saturday.

Kaayla McIntyre led the Rockets with 24 points on 11-of-20 shooting from the field, while Tanaya Beacham added nine points off the bench.

Blanca Millan paced the Black Bears with 18 points, Parise Rossignol and Dor Saar added 15 points, and Fanny Wadling scored 11.

Maine was able to avenge a loss from last season, as Toledo won 65-64 in overtime at Savage Arena.

In this one, Maine asserted itself from the start as the Rockets fell behind 18-13 after the first quarter.

Toledo was then outscored 25-15 in the second and faced a 43-28 halftime deficit. The Black Bears led by as many as 27 points in the second half.

The Rockets struggled shooting as they went 24-of-60 (40 percent) from the field, 3-of-13 (23.1 percent) from the 3-point line, and 8-of-13 (61.5 percent) mark from the free-throw line.

Maine, meanwhile, connected on 13-of-36 from 3s (36.1 percent), including five from Rossignol and four from Saar.

Toledo committed 14 turnovers that led to 22 points by the Black Bears.

The Rockets held the rebounding advantage at 39-36. Sarah St-Fort pulled down eight to lead Toledo, while McIntyre added seven and Mikaela Boyd grabbed six.

Toledo hosts Iona at 11 a.m. Wednesday.