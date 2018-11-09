Walleye top Wings for 7th straight win

ADVERTISEMENT

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Former Bowling Green standout Tyler Spezia recorded two goals Friday as the Toledo Walleye won their seventh consecutive game, taking down the Kalamazoo Wings 5-2 at the Wings Event Center.

Shane Berschbach and A.J. Jenks added four assists each for the Walleye (8-1-1), who haven’t lost in regulation since falling 4-2 at Greenville in the second game of the regular season Oct. 14. Trevor Hamilton, Kevin Tansey, and Matt Register also scored goals for Toledo.

Aleksandr Mikulovich and Jagger Dirk scored goals for the Wings (4-5-1).

Kaden Fulcher improved to 3-1-0 on the season by stopping 31 shots. Jake Hildenbrand took the loss for Kalamazoo, stopping 14 shots in about half the game. Keegan Asmundson made 17 saves for the Wings.

Register also added an assist, which was on the first goal of the night by Hamilton just a minute into the game. Tansey then made it 2-0 at the 5:34 mark of the first, but Mikulovich got Kalamazoo within one with 10:30 to go. Spezia converted his second of the season to put Toledo back up by two at the 18:29 mark of the first, then scored again with 16:03 left in the second for a four-goal Walleye lead.