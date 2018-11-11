Walleye win 8th game in a row, roar past Beast

ADVERTISEMENT

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Charlie O’Connor tallied his first two goals of the season as the Toledo Walleye raced out to a 3-1 advantage and held on Sunday to beat the Brampton Beast 8-6 at the CAA Centre to win their eighth consecutive game.

T.J. Hensick added a goal and three assists for the Walleye (9-1-1), who haven’t lost a game in regulation since Oct. 13 at Greenville. Greg Wolfe had a goal and two assists, Bryan Moore and Shane Berschbach each had a goal and an assist, while Daniel Leavens and Jordan Topping each recorded their first goals of the season for Toledo.

David Pacans had two goals and two assists for the Beast (6-5-1). Jordan Henry contributed two goals, David Vallorani had a goal and an assist, and Erik Bradford also scored for Brampton.

Pat Nagle improved to 6-0-1 on the season as he stopped 27 of 33 shots for the Walleye. Jake Paterson made 32 saves for the Beast.

Leavens’ goal at the 2:30 mark of the second put Toledo in front 4-1, but Brampton tried to claw back. The Beast got to 5-4 with 16:47 remaining in regulation on Vallorani’s goal, but Hensick, Wolfe, and Topping all had third-period goals for the Walleye.

Toledo is back in action at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday at Wheeling.