A call for cookies and candies: Requesting readers' recipes

‘Tis the season for sweets and treats.

Some industrious sorts have undoubtedly already started stockpiling ingredients and printing off handy dandy “to do” lists as they begin production of their homemade goodies. They may even have a batch — or two or three — already put aside in the freezer.

Others are still in disbelief that November has arrived. They’ll finish eating the leftover Halloween candy, thank you very much, before moving on to the next holidays. After all, you need that extra boost of energy from the sugar before you get started, right?

To strike a happy medium between the hyperefficient folks and the not-yet-panicking procrastinators, we’re going to offer you a recipe round-up in the paper on Dec. 2. A sensational sampler, this carnival of cookies and candies will be our gift to you.

But to do it, we need your help: We need you to send us your own treasured candy and cookie recipes.

What kind of sweet treats are we looking for? Whatever your family’s favorites are.

Cut-out cookies, drop cookies, frosted cookies, bar cookies, or molded cookies. Ones that are jam-filled, nut-sprinkled, sugar-glazed, chocolate-drizzled, or spice-infused.

Candies can be crunchy, crispy, or creamy. Taffies, toffees, or truffles. Fudge or filled chocolates. Caramels or creams. Barks or brittles.

Whether the treats are glamour girls or plain Janes, send ‘em along. If you love them, the rest of us will certainly love them too.

If you’ve got a story to tell about the recipe, share a few sentences about it. If you’ve got a picture of the cookies or candies, the baker or the confectioner, or all of the above, we’d love to have those as well. (Be sure that pictures are well-lit, in focus, and clearly labeled as to whom or what is in the photo.)

Please send your recipes by 8 a.m. on Monday to news assistant Olivia Herrera: oherrera@theblade.com. I know that sounds like a quick turnaround, but it gives you the rest of this work week and the whole weekend to look for your favorites and get them to us. You have to dig them out anyway in order to make a batch for your own family, right? Just consider us your holiday helpers, offering a noel-inspired nudge.

Be sure that your recipes are complete, with a full ingredient list and clear instructions. Pan sizes, temperatures, measurements, and yield are important too. I hate to sound so Grinchy, but you’d be amazed at how many times we’ve had to clarify information in past years. Please make sure all the details are covered.

Four or five recipes will be printed in the paper on Dec. 2, depending upon space. These will also be available on our NewsSlide app, online at toledoblade.com, and on the eBlade (eblade.toledoblade.com). All recipes sent in will be available on the app and on our website.

You might have noticed we’ve already published the first installment of Cookies Tonight, our annual swapping-out of Dinner Tonight. We’ll be sharing a baking recipe with you every Tuesday through November and December.

So, that means we’ve already started this year’s acquisition of new — or new-to-us — recipes.

Now we’re tagging ... you!

Toledo’s collective sweet tooth is salivating at the thought of this recipe exchange, so share your best candies and cookies with us.

Help us put the “ho ho ho” in this holiday season.