Restaurant Inspections: 11/5

Recently released inspection reports of Lucas County food-service operations.

No violations:

Speedway, 2502 W. Alexis, inspected Sept. 25.

SISI, 622 Hoag, inspected Sept. 25.

Pita Pit Downtown Toledo, 30 S. St. Clair, inspected Sept. 25.

Oakleaf Toledo, LTD, 4220 N. Holland Sylvania, inspected Sept. 25.

Larchmont School, 1515 Slater, inspected Sept. 25.

Jefferson Junior High School, 5530 Whitmer, inspected Sept. 25.

Burroughs Elementary School, 2420 South, inspected Sept. 25.

Zacharya’s Eatery & Cafe, 3455 W. Alexis, inspected Sept. 26.

Washington Junior High School, 5700 Whitmer, inspected Sept. 26.

Subway at Dr. MLK Jr. Train Station, 415 Emerald, inspected Sept. 26.

Rudy’s Hot Dog, 3208 W. Alexis, inspected Sept. 26.

Northgate Resident Assoc., 610 Stickney, inspected Sept. 26.

TJ Mart, 6636 W. Bancroft, inspected Sept. 26.

James C Caldwell Community Center, 3201 Stickney, inspected Sept. 26.

Hiawatha Elementary School, 3020 Photos, inspected Sept. 26.

Amie’s Pizza Factory, 6710 W. Centrla, inspected Sept. 26.

Wings Express, 1515 S. Byrne, inspected Sept. 27.

Toledo Tool & Die - Northwood Vending Company, 105 W. Alexis, inspected Sept. 27.

Riker Products-Northwood Vending Company, 4901 Stickney, inspected Sept. 27.

Nationwide Coil & Coating-Northwood Vending Company, 5201 Enterprise, inspected Sept. 27.

Metzgers-Northwood Vending Company, 207 Arco, inspected Sept. 27.

Mercy Field Concession Stand, 525 S. Holland Sylvania, inspected Sept. 27.

Lutheran Home-Northwood Vending Company, 2411 Seaman, inspected Sept. 27.

H. Hansen Industries-Northwood Vending Company, 2824 N. Summit, inspected Sept. 27.

Holland-Sylvania Mini Mart, 1034 N. Holland Sylvania, inspected Sept. 27.

Doral Steel-Northwood Vending Company, 1500 Coining, inspected Sept. 27.

Discovery Books-Northwood Vending Company, 830 N. Westwood, inspected Sept. 27.

Cyo Field, 555 S. Holland Sylvania, inspected Sept. 27.

Custom Deco-Northwood Vending Company, 1343 Miami, inspected Sept. 27.

Coil Steel Processing-Northwood Vending Company, 1604 Prosperity, inspected Sept. 27.

City of Toledo Water Treatment-Northwood Vending Company, 3040 York, inspected Sept. 27.

Sunrise Skillet, 1855 S. Reynolds, inspected Sept. 28.

Children’s Wonderland, 1020 N. Holland Sylvania, inspected Sept. 28.

Tropical Smoothie, 7427 W. Central, inspected Oct. 1.

Sarnies, 811 Madison, inspected Oct. 1.

Rosa Parks Elementary, 3350 Cherry, inspected Oct. 1.

Rite Aid, 4869 N. Summit, inspected Oct. 1.

Great American Cookies, 5001 Monroe, inspected Oct. 1.

East Toledo Senior Activities Center, 1001 White, inspected Oct. 1.

Burger King, 7447 W. Central, inspected Oct. 1.

American Legion Post, 5119 N. Summit, inspected Oct. 1.

Rachel Michael’s Gourmet Popcorn, 5307 Monroe, inspected Oct. 2.

Merit House LLC, 4645 Lewis, inspected Oct. 2.

Whale’s Tale Tavern, 5307 N. Summit, inspected Oct. 2.

Jackman School, 2010 Northover, inspected Oct. 2.

Glass City Roasters, 1535 Eleanor, inspected Oct. 2.

Elizabeth’s Special Day, 5053 N. Summit, inspected Oct. 2.

Edgewater School, 5549 Edgewater, inspected Oct. 2.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, 3305 W. Central, inspected Oct. 2.

Raymer Elementary School, 550 Raymer, inspected Oct. 3.

Correctional Commissary, 2001 E. Central, insepcted Oct. 3.

Birmingham Elementary School, 2222 Bakewell, inspected Oct. 3.

Barnes & Noble Booksellers, Inc., 4940 Monroe, inspected Oct. 3.

Spring Elementary School, 730 Spring, inspected Oct. 4.

Violations:

Phoenicia Student Union Building, 2801 W. Bancroft, inspected Sept. 25.

● Cut lettuce and leafy greens were not held at the proper temperature.

Notre Dame Academy, 3535 W. Sylvania, inspected Sept. 25.

● Hummus, spaghetti, pizza, wraps were not held at the proper temperature.

● Cooked rice and mashed potatoes were kept past their discard date.

Molly’s Grocery Store of Toledo, 969 Rogers, inspected Sept. 25.

● Eggs were stored above ready-to-eat food.

Meadowvale Elementary School, 2755 Edgebrook, inspected Sept. 25.

● Ham, turkey, and milk were not being cold held at the proper temperature.

● Sanitizer was not at the proper concentration.

McDonald’s, 90 Main, inspected Oct. 29.

● An employee was on the phone and then handled food without washing hands.

● An employee was sweeping the floor and then frying fries without washing hands.

● A double-door freezer and a single-door freezer fryer had buildup on them.

● Orange juice was not held at the proper temperature.

Mancy’s Ideal, 5333 Monroe, inspected Sept. 25.

● Date of the last shellstock was sold or served was not recorded on the label as required.

● The kitchen dishwashing machine had no sanitizer hook up and thus was washing and rinsing equipment and utensils without sanitizing.

● The bar dishwashing machine had no sanitizer hook up.

● Old food residue was on a slicer and inside an ice machine.

● Mayonnaise-based dressings were being stored at room temperature.

● Not all food items in an under counter cooler was being date marked to indicate when it should be discarded.

● There were two unlabeled chemical spray bottles.

● There were several fruit flies and flies in the kitchen area.

Magdalenas Bar & Grill, 1955 W. Alexis, inspected Sept. 25.

● Food items were not discarded when required.

Barry Bagels, 3305 W. Central, inspected Sept. 25.

● There was buildup on a can opener blade and an ice chute.

● Milk and salads weren’t being held at the proper temperature.

Glass Bowl Mobile Bar, 2801 W. Bancroft, inspected Sept. 25.

● Cooked potato and chicken were not being hot held at the proper temperature.

Glass Bowl Food Court, 2801 W. Bancroft, inspected Sept. 25.

● Person in charge was unable to demonstrate knowledge of foodborne disease and the significance of maintaining time/​temperature controls for food.

● Cooked hot dogs and hamburgers were not being held at the proper temperatures.

Brightside Academy, 545 Woodville, inspected Sept. 25.

● The hand-washing sink was not accessible.

7-Eleven Store, 4505 Lewis, inspected Sept. 25.

● The hand-washing sink was not accessible.

Marco’s Pizza, 149 Main, inspected Sept. 26.

● Pepperoni stored inside food containers did not have date markings to indicate when they should be discarded.

● There was an abundant amount of flies in the facility.

Holiday Inn Express, 3440 Secor, inspected Sept. 26.

● Butter was sitting out at room temperature when it should be refrigerated.

Biggby Coffee 128, 401 N. Superior, inspected Sept. 26.

● A food employee did not wash their hands after being on the phone.

● There was debris buildup inside the ice machine.

Wing’s & Grill, 519 S. Reynolds, inspected Sept. 27.

● A gyro cone on a spit was not being cooked at the required temperature.

● Shaved gyro meat in a container was not being held at the proper temperature.

● A container storing flour was cracked.

Sparky Donuts & Ice Cream, 135 W. Sylvania, inspected Sept. 27.

● Cooked hot dogs and chili were not being held at the proper temperature.

Sandy’s Sandbox, 1920 Jefferson, inspected Sept. 27.

● Raw eggs were stored over several gallons of milk.

● Meats, vegetables, and mac and cheese were not properly date marked to indicate when they should be discarded.

● Raw, cartoned eggs were improperly stored in a refrigerator above milk in the employee section of refrigerator.

● There were gnats in the facility.

Lola’s, 3550 Executive, inspected Sept. 27.

● Soft serve machines were not being sanitized daily as required.

Goody’s Sports Nut Saloon, 1311 S, Detroit, inspected Sept. 27.

● No person in charge was present in the facility.

● Employer did not require employee(s) to report symptoms, diagnosed illness by a health care provider, or high risk situations.

● The hand-washing sink was being used for purposes other than hand washing.

● There was buildup inside the ice machine.

Bowlero Lanes, 4398 Monroe, inspected Sept. 27.

● Cooked chicken and hot dogs did not have date markings to indicate when they should be discarded.

Tim Horton’s, 3125 Glendale, inspected Sept. 28.

● Food flies were in in the kitchen by the food prep area.

Taco Bell, 2234 W. Alexis, inspected Sept. 28.

● Food items weren’t held at the proper temperature because they were held overnight floating in 76 degrees water.

Taco Bell, 5323 Monroe, inspected Sept. 28.

● The hand-washing sink was not accessible.

● There was buildup in the nozzles of the front and back beverage and tea dispenser.

Rockets Lounge, 1471 Secor, inspected Sept. 28.

● Sanitizer buckets did not have sanitizer solution in them.

Wing Stop Toledo, 3330 W. Central, inspected Oct. 1.

● There was buildup on an ice machine shield and on soda nozzles on a beverage machine.

Tasty Thai, 1515 S. Byrne, inspected Oct. 1.

● There was buildup on the inside surfaces of the ice machine.

Shawn’s Irish Tavern, 4400 Heatherdowns, inspected Sept. 25.

● Baked potatoes and noodles were not held at the proper temperature.

● A grill prep cooler was not holding food at the proper temperature.

Ohlman Farm Market, 3901 Hill, inspected Oct. 1.

● Employees were not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health.

● Ice maker and ice maker scoop were dirty.

● Back flow prevention - air gap. Insufficient air gap between the flood rim and the water supply inlet.

Nestle Toll House by Chip, 5001 Monroe, inspected Oct. 1.

● There was buildup inside the ice machine.

Little Caesars, 1350 Broadway, inspected Oct. 1.

● Written procedures and plans are not maintained and implemented.

● Gyro meat and chicken wings didn’t have date markings to indicate when they should be discarded.

Crab Island Seafood Market, 5151 Hill, inspected Oct. 1.

● Employees were not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health.

● Employee foods were stored above commercial foods and beverages in a reach-in cooler.

● Reduced oxygen packaging without a variance- criteria. Improper packaging of food using reduced oxygen packaging without a variance. Observed approximately 10 lbs. of Tilapia where each filet is individually sealed and found thawed in original reduced oxygen packaging.

● Flies were in the facility.

American Table Family Restaurant, 3026 Glendale, inspected Oct. 1.

● Chlorine sanitizer was not being dispensed in a dishwashing machine.

● Food items were not being held at the proper temperature.

● Food items were not properly date marked to indicate when they should be discarded.

Yang’s Gourmet House, 4446 Heatherdowns, inspected Oct. 2.

● Chicken, beef, and bean sprouts were not being held at the proper temperature.

● Strainers and other plastic containers were no longer in good repair and not cleanable.

Speedway, 1922 W. Laskey, inspected Oct. 2.

● Food employee(s) were not washing hands in approved hand-washing sink.

● Food employee(s) did not wash hands when required.

● Utensils and food-contact surfaces of equipment were not sanitized at the required frequency.

Quality Time Too, 2301 Dorr, inspected Oct. 2.

● A prep sink had rust spots at the bottom edges.