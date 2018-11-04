Cat shelter names new leader as operational updates continue

ADVERTISEMENT

Paws and Whiskers Cat Shelter in South Toledo has a new leader as the organization works to continue updating its operations.

Alexandria Jones, a registered veterinary technician, was recently hired as shelter manager. She started in her new role Oct. 22 after having worked part time as the shelter’s vet tech for three months.

“It’s such a great opportunity. I couldn’t just not go for it,” she said. “I just love everything about sheltering.”

Miss Jones obtained her associate degree from Stautzenberger College in 2015 and passed the state licensing exam shortly after. She worked as a vet tech and foster coordinator for the Wood County Humane Society for the past three years.

Jan Aguilar, board president, said Miss Jones is mission-driven, placing her primary focus on the animals.

“Alex was just a great fit for us,” Ms. Aguilar said. “She demonstrated to us how good she is with the cats, but she’s also a terrific team player with the two-legged people. She’s a good leader. She can work with people and bring it all back to the benefit of the cats.”

The organization has been going through a lot of changes the last year or so after the retirement of longtime shelter manager David Plunkett in the summer of 2017. The board has been working with Dr. Debbie Johnson, a local veterinarian and consultant, to update shelter operations to be in line with best practices.

“It was time to make those changes. I think we’ve sort of been seen as more of a sanctuary than a rescue that adopts cats,” Ms. Aguilar said. “We feel very positive about where we’re going right now. We’re going through a rebranding process.”

The shelter’s physical space expanded in 2016, allowing the group to shift to housing its felines primarily in community cat rooms as opposed to cages, and is continuing to work on updating the physical space. The shelter is also creating standard operating procedures across the board, reinvigorating adoption and fostering programs, boosting its social media presence, and increasing employee training.

“We’re working on a lot of things at one time,” Miss Jones said. “We’re really trying to make it better for the animals and for the community. We want it to be inviting and for people to have a good experience when they come in.”

The shelter now has computerized records, which help staff better track each cat’s needs. And Miss Jones and the board are making a conscious effort to better connect with the organization’s supporters and donors.

“We want our adopters to be happy and our community to feel like we’re here for them,” Miss Jones said. “We have a lot of great supporters, loyal supporters, and we want to get some new ones.”

Miss Jones noted the organization’s efforts have already had a positive impact on adoptions. The shelter has adopted out about 90 more cats so far in 2018 than it had last year.

“The biggest confirmation that we’re doing something right is our adoptions,” she said.