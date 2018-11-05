Owens Corning pledges $250K to Toledo Alliance for the Performing Arts

ADVERTISEMENT

Owens Corning has pledged $250,000 to the Toledo Alliance for the Performing Arts, the new collaboration between the Toledo Symphony and the Toledo Ballet Association.

The symphony and ballet have announced they would merge their operations, artistic teams, and educational programs effective Jan. 1, 2019. The gift from Owens Corning is meant to ensure a successful merger and transition, officials said in a news release.

The pledge marks the first charitable gift to TAPA and will be made in two installments — one this year and one next year.

“We’re excited to support the recently announced merger of two of our region’s most treasured performing arts organizations,” says Don Rettig, president of the Owens Corning Foundation. “The leadership of both were focused on the long-term sustainability of their individual art forms as they crafted this historic agreement. Our gift is intended to facilitate successful integration so that future generations can continue to enjoy performing arts in Toledo.”