Forum looks at opioid impact on minorities

Community members gathered Wednesday at a forum about the effects of opioid and other addiction on the area’s black and Latino communities.

The forum, hosted by Toledo City Councilman Tyrone Riley at Robinson Elementary School, featured comments from families experiencing addiction; public health and law enforcement experts, as well as naloxone training and information about recovery services.

Data presented at the forum show that though a majority of those who die of opioid overdoses in Lucas County are white, minorities represent an increasing share.

Mr. Riley said it was important to highlight the severity of the addiction epidemic and what it does to families, citing his own brother’s struggles.