Oak Harbor man sentenced for pharmacy robbery

PORT CLINTON — An Oak Harbor man was sentenced Tuesday to nine years in prison for robbing a Magruder Hospital pharmacy at gunpoint.

Clark Sams Sr., 47, was sentenced by Judge Bruce Winters in Ottawa County Common Pleas Court to nine years in prison for complicity to commit aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony.

With the plea agreement, additional charges of complicity, inducing panic, and tampering with evidence were dismissed.

Sams was given jail credit for 271 days previously served.

Co-defendant Joshua Trapp, 36, of Clyde, who was found guilty of aggravated robbery, was previously sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Investigators said a man dressed all in camouflage walked into the pharmacy Feb. 6 at the Port Clinton hospital, pointed a semiautomatic pistol at employees, and demanded prescription opiates. With a backpack full of pills, he fled in a van waiting nearby.

Both the nearby high school and middle school were locked down immediately after the robbery because of their proximity to the hospital.