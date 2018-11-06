Lucas County Dogs for Adoption: 11/6

Dogs remain available at the Lucas County Canine Care & Control Office, 410 South Erie St., Toledo. For information, call 419-213-2800. For a complete list of available dogs, go to lucascountydogs.petfinder.com. A $100 adoption fee includes spay-neuter, a heartworm check, microchip ID, vaccinations, and a behavioral evaluation.
Dogs killed
Dogs killed Nov. 1 under the direction of Richard Stewart, director of the Lucas County Canine Care & Control:
Breed and description; reason; intake type and date with location found if stray. Dogs killed for poor behavior on body-handling and resource-guarding assessments are scored on a scale of 5, with higher scores being more aggressive. Dog-aggression assessments are not scored:
“Pit bull” mix, white and brown male, licensed; aggressive; stray taken to shelter Sept. 28 by Steven King, Harvest Lane, Toledo, from North Superior Street and Magnolia Street, Toledo.
“Pit bull” mix, white and tan female, licensed; failed behavior evaluation/body handling (scored 3 out of 5 on Oct. 31); surrendered Oct. 26 by Yolanda Dabney, East Oakland Street, Toledo.
“Pit bull,” brown brindle and white female; unlicensed; bite attempt; stray picked up Sept. 10 by a control officer at 2471 Glenwood Ave., Toledo.
Shih Tzu, white and brown male; unlicensed; veterinarian recommended euthanasia/quality of life (9 years old; blind, chronic keratitis and possibly glaucoma; weak, disoriented, difficulty standing and walking); surrendered Nov. 1 by Patsy Meiner, Albion Street, Toledo.
Miniature schnauzer mix, black and brown male; unlicensed; veterinarian recommended euthanasia/quality of life (severe pain and very poor prognosis, appearance of demodicosis; all toes hugely swollen, bleeding, infected, feet extremely painful, difficulty standing or walking); surrendered Nov. 1 by Patsy Meiner, Albion Street, Toledo.
Go to toledoblade.com/doglogterms for a glossary of the terms used in the dog log.
