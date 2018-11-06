Bedford school, library levies pass

ADVERTISEMENT

TEMPERANCE — Bedford Township voters appear to have approved a plan to spend $35 million on improvements to local school buildings.

Though votes were still being tabulated, Bedford Public Schools seemed to have won support for a 1.99-mill levy to pay for a 20-year bond that will be used to finance infrastructure, mechanical, and security improvements ranging from air conditioning to new roofs, windows, and doors. The new tax is expected to cost the owner of a $100,000 home about $99.50 a year.

With all but one precinct reporting, the school levy passed with more than 60 percent support.

Board President Michael Smith said last month the improvements are critical to the school district’s continued success because they can’t be avoided. Without a separate levy to do such work, there is less for student programs.

Most of the district’s buildings were constructed in the 1950s and 1960s. A millage request about twice the size was rejected by voters in 2014.

The opposition movement four years ago was led by Bedford’s Citizens for Fiscal Responsibility, a political action committee formed that year. It did not take a position on this year’s proposal as a group, although some of its members said individually that the latest package was more reasonable.

According to the district’s website, 37 percent of the revenue generated by the millage would be spent on improvements at Bedford High School, and 25.7 percent would be spent on improvements at Bedford Junior High. Anywhere from 2.5 percent to 13.1 percent of the millage revenue would be spent on each of the four elementary schools.

Also Tuesday, the Bedford Branch Library off Jackman Road in Temperance was hopeful voters would approve its request for a 0.25-mill, five-year levy to pay for improvements to its 14-year-old building. It is owned and operated by the township, with the Monroe County Library System providing staff, Jodi Russ, branch manager, explained.

With all but one precinct reporting, more than 57 percent of voters had approved the measure.

There are several safety and liability issues that need to be addressed, such as cracked sidewalks, broken tiles, and worn carpeting. Carpeting alone will cost about $200,000 to replace, in large part because of labor needed to move book stacks, she said.

The 30,000-square-foot building also needs improvements to its lighting, heating, and air conditioning, Ms. Russ said.

The new tax would generate $274,000 a year over five years. Voters were being asked to approve it six years after a decade-old levy expired in 2012. Money generated by that lasted until June of this year. The township doesn’t have enough in its general fund to keep paying for the building’s upkeep and operations, she said.

Operation costs come to about $150,000 a year, Ms. Russ said.

The cost would be about $12.50 a year for the owner of a $100,000 house, she said.