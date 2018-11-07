Sylvania officials react to failed levy

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite voters rejecting a new tax intended to fund security improvements at Sylvania schools, officials on Wednesday said they remain optimistic about the district’s future and the positive impact of their levy campaign.

Sylvania voters rejected the levy with 58 percent of voters opposed. If passed, the five-year, 0.9-mill levy would have cost the owner of a home valued at $100,000 an additional $31.56 per year.

"I really believe even though we were unsuccessful, we will ultimately be better by raising awareness of these growing issues inside and outside of our district,” said Superintendent Adam Fineske.

The money raised from the proposed measure would have covered the cost of recommended improvements from the district’s safety and security team, including mental health counselors, more police in schools, new surveillance cameras, and an updated communication’s system.

Mr. Fineske added that the mental health and safety of students will remain a top priority. The district’s safety and security team will reconvene and determine how to move forward, he said.

“We will go to our team and examine what avenues we can look at to start and make a dent in some of these things,” he said.

New money levies are considerably harder to pass in Ohio, and that proved true again this election cycle.

Washington Local lost a razor-thin race for a proposed 4.9-mill levy. If approved, 3.9 mills would have gone to operating expenses, with the remaining mill dedicated toward capital projects.

Washington Local voters passed a levy each of the past five times one appeared on the ballot — 2000, 2004, 2008, 2011, and 2014.

Springfield, however, successfully passed a request for an additional 0.9-mills to use on safety and security. And both Toledo Public Schools’ levy renewals passed by an overwhelming margin.