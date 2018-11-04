Sunday, Nov 04, 2018
Police & Fire

Police investigate central Toledo shooting

Police are investigating a shooting in central Toledo that sent at least one person to the hospital.

Officers found Delontre Kendall about 12:15 a.m. Saturday in the 3100 block of North Detroit Avenue suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to Toledo police records.

Medics took him to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center. His age and condition were not released.

The incident is being investigated as a felonious assault.

There was no word of arrests.

