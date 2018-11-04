Police investigate central Toledo shooting

Police are investigating a shooting in central Toledo that sent at least one person to the hospital.
Officers found Delontre Kendall about 12:15 a.m. Saturday in the 3100 block of North Detroit Avenue suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to Toledo police records.
Medics took him to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center. His age and condition were not released.
The incident is being investigated as a felonious assault.
There was no word of arrests.
Guidelines: Please keep your comments smart and civil. Don't attack other readers personally, and keep your language decent. Comments that violate these standards, or our privacy statement or visitor's agreement, are subject to being removed and commenters are subject to being banned. To post comments, you must be a registered user on toledoblade.com. To find out more, please visit the FAQ.