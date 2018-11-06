Two injured in rollover crash

ADVERTISEMENT

Two people were injured after a rollover crash early Tuesday on Miami Street in Toledo.

At about 12:56 a.m., a car was traveling south on Miami Street toward Stratton when, for unknown reasons, the driver lost control and went off the left side of the road, according to Toledo police. The car struck a curb and swiped a utility pole, slid sideways through the intersection at Stratton, went over a curb at the intersection, and struck another utility pole and a concrete embankment. The car rolled onto its roof and stopped.

Eugene Ogburn, 33, of the 4700 block of Catalina, was extricated by the Toledo Fire & Rescue Department and transported to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center, police said. Brenda Gee, 24, of the 1800 block of Giant, crawled out of the car and was also transported to St. Vincent.

Police did not indicate who the driver was or whether they were wearing seatbelts.

The crash is still under investigation.