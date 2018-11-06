Police: Woman robbed three business in two days

ADVERTISEMENT

A woman accused of robbing three businesses in the past two days was taken into custody, according to Toledo police.

Alexandria Bird, 33, of the 6200 block of Garden Road in Maumee, is charged with robbery, a second-degree felony, after police say she robbed a Baskin-Robbins, a Walgreens, and Cirilla’s according to Toledo Municipal Court records.

Ms. Bird is accused of going into Baskin Robbins on South Reynolds Road about 3:20 p.m. Monday and handing the cashier a note demanding money, according to court records. She’s accused of threatening to kill the employee before reaching over the counter, taking money out of the register, and fleeing.

Later, at about 6 p.m., a robbery was reported at Cirilla’s, also on South Reynolds Road, records show. Police believe Ms. Bird confronted the cashier, took money from the register, and fled.

Ms. Bird is accused of running into Walgreens on South Reynolds Road at about 12:48 p.m. Tuesday and demanding the cashier open the cash register — again taking money and fleeing, records show.

Lt. Kevan Toney, spokesman for the Toledo Police Department, said Ms. Bird will be charged in all three incidents.