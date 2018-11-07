Wednesday, Nov 07, 2018
One injured in central city rollover crash

    Looking north along Huron toward Cherry Street. Toledo police are investigating a two-car accident at Huron and Cherry Streets in downtown Toledo, Ohio on November 7, 2018.

    The overturned vehicle lies on Huron Street at Cherry Street. Toledo police are investigating a two-car accident at Huron and Cherry Streets in downtown Toledo, Ohio on November 7, 2018.

    Two-car accident sends one person to the hospital after a morning accident at Cherry and Huron Streets in Toledo, Ohio on November 7, 2018.

A two-vehicle rollover crash Wednesday morning at the intersection of Cherry and Huron streets blocked the intersection and caused minor injuries, according to Toledo police.

One person was transported for medical treatment, but Lt. Kevan Toney, spokesman for the Toledo Police Department, said the injuries were minor. The crash occurred just after 8 a.m., and the intersection was blocked for about 30 minutes before Cherry Street opened up one lane of traffic.

One of the drivers ran the red light while traveling on Huron, Lieutenant Toney said. The driver will be cited.

Check back for updates.

