One injured in central city rollover crash

ADVERTISEMENT

A two-vehicle rollover crash Wednesday morning at the intersection of Cherry and Huron streets blocked the intersection and caused minor injuries, according to Toledo police.

One person was transported for medical treatment, but Lt. Kevan Toney, spokesman for the Toledo Police Department, said the injuries were minor. The crash occurred just after 8 a.m., and the intersection was blocked for about 30 minutes before Cherry Street opened up one lane of traffic.

One of the drivers ran the red light while traveling on Huron, Lieutenant Toney said. The driver will be cited.

Check back for updates.