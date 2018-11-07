Police investigate shooting in West Toledo

Toledo police are investigating an apparent shooting Wednesday night in West Toledo, authorities said.
A neighbor reported hearing gunshots before 8 p.m. as several males ran from a house in the 4100 block of Lyman Avenue to a van, which drove away. A person later arrived at ProMedica Toledo Hospital with at least one gunshot wound.
The name and condition of the victim were not released.
Guidelines: Please keep your comments smart and civil. Don't attack other readers personally, and keep your language decent. Comments that violate these standards, or our privacy statement or visitor's agreement, are subject to being removed and commenters are subject to being banned. To post comments, you must be a registered user on toledoblade.com. To find out more, please visit the FAQ.