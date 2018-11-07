Wednesday, Nov 07, 2018
Police investigate shooting in West Toledo

The Blade
Published on
Toledo police are investigating an apparent shooting Wednesday night in West Toledo, authorities said.

A neighbor reported hearing gunshots before 8 p.m. as several males ran from a house in the 4100 block of Lyman Avenue to a van, which drove away. A person later arrived at ProMedica Toledo Hospital with at least one gunshot wound.

The name and condition of the victim were not released.

 

