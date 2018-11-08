Fire destroys unoccupied structure in East Toledo

ADVERTISEMENT

Toledo firefighters responded to a fire at a large, unoccupied multi-family structure early Thursday morning at E Broadway and Kelsey.

2:02am Toledo Firefighters respond to a reported structure fire, E Broadway & Kelsey, first crew on scene reports large unoccupied multi-family unit with heavy fire throughout. Fire now under control, no civilian/firefighter injuries reported. Investigators on scene. #toledofire pic.twitter.com/fmYfPwAyuT — Toledo Fire & Rescue (@ToledoFire) November 8, 2018

The fire was reported at about 2 a.m., according to the Toledo Fire & Rescue Department. No injuries were reported. The incident is under investigation.

