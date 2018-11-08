Thursday, Nov 08, 2018
One of America's Great Newspapers ~ Toledo, Ohio
Fire destroys unoccupied structure in East Toledo

The Blade
  • Screen-Shot-2018-11-08-at-7-40-07-AM-png

    TOLEDO FIRE & RESCUE DEPT

  • Screen-Shot-2018-11-08-at-7-40-03-AM-png

    TOLEDO FIRE & RESCUE DEPT

Toledo firefighters responded to a fire at a large, unoccupied multi-family structure early Thursday morning at E Broadway and Kelsey.

The fire was reported at about 2 a.m., according to the Toledo Fire & Rescue Department. No injuries were reported. The incident is under investigation.

