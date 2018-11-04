Change in sentencing drug offenders in front of Ohio voters

ADVERTISEMENT

Ohio's only statewide ballot issue asks voters to amend the Ohio constitution to downgrade presently low-level, nonviolent drug possession felonies to misdemeanors.

Passage of the issue would remove state prison time as a possible sentence for affected crimes, and both supporters and opponents of the measure are filling the airwaves with messages about the proposal.

Opponents say Issue 1 undermines the leverage drug court judges have to keep offenders in treatment. Supporters counter the plan would free up funding previously used for incarcerating offenders and reroute it for such courts and treatment options.

Currently, a fourth-degree or fifth-degree felony conviction could carry as much as 18 months in state prison. The misdemeanor reclassification would mean no jail time unless an individual is charged a third time within a two-year window. It would not apply to higher-degree felonies.

The proposal would also allow those previously convicted of such crimes to seek reclassification of their convictions. This, as well as expanded prison-time reduction for some with program participation, could release some in prison.

A handful of other states enacted similar measures but they did by statute as opposed to constitutional amendments that can be harder to revise later.

The proposal is opposed by a wide coalition that, among others, includes law enforcement groups, judges, prosecutors, coroners, the Ohio State Bar Association, the Ohio Chamber of Commerce, and other business organizations, the Ohio Republican Party, Republican governor candidate Mike DeWine, and even some who otherwise advocate for greater drug-treatment options in Ohio.

Issue 1 counts among its supporters Democratic gubernatorial candidate Richard Cordray, the American Civil Liberties Union, former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich, the Ohio Education Association, the Ohio Justice & Policy Center, and the Ohio Legislative Black Caucus.