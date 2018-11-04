Jail, water, school issues at stake in Tuesday's election

ADVERTISEMENT

Voters across Lucas County will weigh in on a long list of ballot initiatives and decide a number of contested local races at the polls on Nov. 6.

■ Issue 10 — Jail

Among the most contentious ballot questions is a countywide $185 million bond issue that would pay for the construction of a new jail and behavioral health center. Unions for Toledo police officers and Lucas County sheriff’s deputies have endorsed Issue 10, but there has been vocal and persistent opposition from residents who oppose the planned North Toledo location for a new county jail.

A citizens initiative that aims to limit any new jail construction to downtown Toledo’s limits was kept off the November ballot but likely will receive its own special election.

If voters approve the $185 million bond issue, the owner of a home valued at $100,000 would pay about $48 annually, beginning next year.

■ Issue 15 — Water

A proposed amendment to Toledo City Charter that would allow city officials to form a regional water commission also has drawn vocal opponents and supporters this year.

Citizen group Protect Our Water, lead by former Toledo mayor Carty Finkbeiner, opposed Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz’s first plan for regional water but now champions Issue 15 because it allows Toledo to maintain ownership of its water system.

If Toledo voters approve it, Issue 15 would allow the city to form a regional water commission that would work to equalize water rates for Toledoans and suburban residents that buy Toledo’s water.

The Toledo Regional Chamber of Commerce did not go so far as to officially urge a “no” vote on the issue, but its leadership has repeatedly expressed their disappointment in the plan. They’d prefer a regional water system setup where each participating municipality had an ownership stake in the infrastructure.

Lucas County residents will vote on whether to renew 1.85 mills for children services for 10 years, 1 mill for mental health services for 10 years, and 0.4 mills for the Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority’s economic and job development programs for five years.

■ Issue 5, 6 — Schools

Those who live in the Toledo Public Schools district will decide whether to renew two levies for the school system. Issue 5, a 10-year, 6.67-mill emergency levy, would generate about $15.7 million to provide for the emergency requirements of the district. It would continue to cost the owner of a $100,000 home about $204 a year.

Issue 6 is a five-year, 5.8-mill operating and permanent improvement levy that would generate more than $13 million annually for the district. It would continue to cost the owner of a $100,000 home about $177 a year.

Washington Local Schools also has a levy on the ballot. The district is requesting a new levy seeking 4.9 mills for current operating expenses and general permanent improvements. It would cost the owner of a $100,000 home $171.50 annually.

Evergreen Local Schools is requesting a 0.5 percent income tax renewal to cover its expenses for five years.

■ Candidates

Voters will decide between Lucas County commissioner candidates — Sandy Spang, an independent, and former Maumee Municipal Court Judge Gary Byers, a Democrat, for an open county commissioner seat.

Republican Sandy Bashaw dropped out of the race in early October, but her name will still be listed on the ballot.

In the closely-watched Lucas County treasurer’s race, voters will choose between Lindsay Webb, the incumbent and a Democrat, and Waterville Mayor Lori Brodie, a Republican.

Toledo Municipal Court Judge Joshua Lanzinger and city attorney Joe McNamara are competing for a Lucas County Common Pleas Court judgeship.

Republican Common Pleas Court Judge Gene Zmuda and Bowling Green attorney Joel Kuhlman, who has the endorsement from the county’s Democratic party, are running for the Ohio 6th District Court of Appeals seat held by Republican Judge James Jensen, who is barred by age restrictions from seeking re-election.

■ Suburban ballots

Most ballot issues in Lucas County’s suburban communities focus on tax levies.

In Sylvania, the school district is seeking a 5-year, 0.9-mill levy to fund recommendations made by the safety and security committee. Among the suggested implementations are internal and external cameras at every school, resource officers at three junior high schools, eight mental health counselors, and an upgraded visitor check-in system.

If approved, the levy would cost the owner of a $100,000 home $31.56 a year.

Voters in Springfield Township will decide a similar school levy. The district is asking for a renewal of a 1.35-mill improvement levy, and approval of a new 0.9-mill levy for safety and security. The combined levies would generate about $1.4 million for the district and cost a $100,000 homeowner $71.76 annually.

A renewal levy of 4.4 mills for the township fire department is also on the ballot.

In Oregon, voters will see an ordinance to decriminalize marijuana.

The "Sensible Marijuana Law" aims to eliminate penalties for possessing less than 200 grams of cannabis in the city. Toledoan Chad Thompson drafted the ordinance, which has been passed on several Ohio communities in recent years. Toledo passed a similar ordinance in 2015.

Oregon voters will also decide on a tax renewal levy of 0.5 mills for senior citizen services.

Voters in Washington Township will decide on three levy renewals: 5.75 mills for fire and emergency medical services; 2.5 mills for roads, streets, and bridges; and 1 mill for parks and recreation.

Jerusalem Township voters will weigh in on a new levy seeking 0.25 mills to cover cemetery expenses for five years.