Waterville mayor seeks to take county treasurer post from incumbent

Voters will choose on Tuesday between incumbent Lindsay Webb and Waterville Mayor Lori Brodie for Lucas County treasurer to complete the unexpired term originally held by Wade Kapszukiewicz, who left the post upon becoming Toledo’s mayor.

The office is tasked with accurately accounting about $625 million annually. The treasurer also manages an investment portfolio typically exceeding $300 million.

Ms. Webb, 43, of Toledo, said she uses the office’s financial might to influence economic development and impact neighborhoods block by block.

Among accomplishments, Ms. Webb, listed collecting more than $600 million in property taxes without incident and overseeing the investment portfolio with shortened holding durations to maximize income.

Ms. Webb spent 10 years on Toledo City Council, where she gained experience with general-fund budgeting and large projects. She has a law degree from the University of Toledo, which helps with reviewing Ohio Revised Code treasurer regulations, she said.

She ultimately reached the necessary $1 million surety bond at a one-year premium cost of $10,000 to the county, higher than her predecessor because of a past credit history problem. Ms. Webb said her credit score now is 690.

Ms. Webb said the past situation was the result of modest beginnings and putting herself through school.

“I feel like that's a story that a lot of people can relate to. I think it underscores my desire to serve the public, and my heart for public service,” she said.

Ms. Webb said she is aware of the bond's cost and cut the office's general fund budget by $45,000 this year, including leaving positions unfilled and negotiating lower rates with new management staff. She said she expects the bond premium will decrease.

Ms. Webb, a Democrat, is married and lives with their three children.

Mrs. Brodie, 52, said she would like to be treasurer because of her financial education and experience.

She holds a master of business administration degree from Ball State University and has 25 years of finance experience, including managing a family optometry business and collecting money as a senior financial analyst for Libbey-Owens-Ford, now part of the Pilkington Group Limited.

“This position would allow me to serve the residents of the whole county in a capacity that is my background,” Mrs. Brodie said.

Mrs. Brodie began as Waterville mayor in January, 2012. She also served on Waterville City Council from 2002 to 2009. Mrs. Brodie described the political experience as being accountable for funds, learning every facet, and prioritizing budgets.

She reports her credit score was 804 upon last check, qualifying for an annual bond of about $1,000 to $1,100.

Voters should care about the $9,000 or so difference and credit score in a finance job, because all taxpayer money is important, Mrs. Brodie said.

Prior treasurer Wade Kapszukiewicz received a bond of four years at $3,394 in premiums, or about $850 per year.

If elected, Mrs. Brodie said she would ensure the office runs efficiently and competently collects funds. She intends to educate residents about the taxes they pay as well.

Mrs. Brodie, a Republican, is married and has three children.

“A very common statement I've received is we need to pick a person who has the qualifications for the job, not the right political party,” Mrs. Brodie said.

The county treasurer currently receives a salary of $80,807.