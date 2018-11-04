How and where to vote

ADVERTISEMENT

Early voting

Ohio’s early voting continues ahead of the election.

— Sunday. 4: 1 to 5 p.m.

— Monday: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Poll Info

The polls will be open on Election Day, Tuesday, from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

■ What to take: Picture identification, such as a driver’s license, or a copy of a utility bill, bank statement, government document, or paycheck with name and address.

More info:

● Lucas County or 419-213-4001

● Wood County or 419-354-9120

● Fulton County or 419-335-6841

● Ottawa County or 419-898-3071

● Sandusky County or 419-334-6180

● Hancock County or 419-422-3245

● Henry County or 419-592-7956

Key dates

Monday: Absentee ballot postmark deadline. Last day of early voting.

Tuesday: Election Day