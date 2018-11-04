How and where to vote

Early voting
Ohio’s early voting continues ahead of the election.
— Sunday. 4: 1 to 5 p.m.
— Monday: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Poll Info
The polls will be open on Election Day, Tuesday, from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
■ What to take: Picture identification, such as a driver’s license, or a copy of a utility bill, bank statement, government document, or paycheck with name and address.
More info:
● Lucas County or 419-213-4001
● Wood County or 419-354-9120
● Fulton County or 419-335-6841
● Ottawa County or 419-898-3071
● Sandusky County or 419-334-6180
● Hancock County or 419-422-3245
● Henry County or 419-592-7956
Key dates
Monday: Absentee ballot postmark deadline. Last day of early voting.
Tuesday: Election Day
Guidelines: Please keep your comments smart and civil. Don't attack other readers personally, and keep your language decent. Comments that violate these standards, or our privacy statement or visitor's agreement, are subject to being removed and commenters are subject to being banned. To post comments, you must be a registered user on toledoblade.com. To find out more, please visit the FAQ.