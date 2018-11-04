Candidates in tight race for governor offer stark contrast

ADVERTISEMENT

COLUMBUS — The battle over Ohio’s future offers two attorneys general who’ve made very different choices while in office and now offer sharp contrasts on health care, crime, abortion, guns, marijuana, and charter schools.

It’s a rematch between Democrat Richard Cordray and Republican Mike DeWine, a battle Mr. DeWine narrowly won in the 2010 attorney general’s race.

Mr. DeWine, 71, of Cedarville, has served as U.S. senator, congressman, lieutenant governor, Ohio senator, state representative, and Greene County prosecutor. His would-be lieutenant governor is Secretary of State Jon Husted.

“As governor, I will bring people together to solve problems,” Mr. DeWine said last week in a TV ad seeking to close the deal with voters.

“I will fight to give every child the chance to succeed,” he said. “We will bring more and better jobs to Ohio, and give hope to those with addiction. Our best days are ahead of us.”

While 12 years his opponent’s junior, Mr. Cordray is hardly a political newcomer. Before his two years as attorney general, the Grove City resident was Ohio treasurer, state representative, and Franklin County treasurer.

Most recently, he was former President Barack Obama’s pick to serve as the first director of the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. His running mate for lieutenant governor is Betty Sutton, a former Akron area congressman.

“I’m Rich Cordray, and they called me the Sheriff of Wall Street for a reason — taking them on and putting money back in your pockets,” the Democrat said in his closing campaign advertisement. “That’s been the mission of my life, and it still is.”

The ballot also features Libertarian Travis Irvine and the Green Party’s Constance Gadell-Newton.

Here’s how the two leading candidates stand on major issues:

Recreational marijuana

Both support Ohio’s foray into medical marijuana, but they differ on recreational use. Mr. DeWine staunchly opposes it and would veto any legislation in that direction. Mr. Cordray says voters should have the final say and he would personally vote yes on such a ballot question.

Health care

Both insist they favor protecting coverage for those with pre-existing conditions, and both would keep Ohio’s controversial Medicaid expansion. But as attorney general, Mr. DeWine joined Republican colleagues in suing to overturn the federal Affordable Care Act. The law survived.

Mr. Cordray would keep the expansion and oppose attempts to weaken it. Mr. DeWine, endorsed by the Ohio State Medical Association, says he would, too, but would seek federal permission to impose work requirements.

Mr. DeWine has not joined a current lawsuit by some fellow Republican attorneys general to challenge the ACA’s mandates for pre-existing condition coverage. Mr. Cordray favors intervening in opposition to the Republican lawsuit.

Opioid crisis

A record 4,854 Ohioans died from heroin, fentanyl, and other opioids last year.

Mr. DeWine last year sued drug manufacturers and distributors and was part of the state’s crackdown on so-called prescription pill mills.

He wants clear authority as governor to declare an opioid public health emergency. He would toughen law enforcement’s crackdown on drug trafficking and expand the number of specialized drug courts.

Mr. Cordray would also declare a public emergency and bolster support for local governments to address related foster care and treatment.

Crime

Issue 1, the proposed Ohio constitutional amendment on the ballot, asks voters to convert low-level, non-violent drug possession felonies to misdemeanors, a move that takes state prison time off the table. Mr. Cordray backs it. Mr. DeWine opposes it.

When Mr. DeWine took over for Mr. Cordray in 2011, thousands of rape evidence kits remained untested, most of them still sitting on shelves in 88 counties. Mr. DeWine made it his mission to retrieve those kits and eliminate the backlog.

Mr. Cordray, supported by police unions, said he laid the groundwork to tackle the backlog before handing the office over to Mr. DeWine.

Charter schools

Mr. DeWine and Mr. Husted, like most Republicans on the ballot, have found themselves embroiled in the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow controversy. The online school, run by Republican campaign donor Bill Lager, went out of business early this year after the state determined the school couldn’t back up its enrollment numbers for which it received reimbursement.

While criticized by Democrats for not acting sooner, Mr. DeWine recently sued to recover the state’s money. Otherwise, he and his running mate are fans of charter schools.

Mr. Cordray wants to do away with charter schools run by for-profit management companies.

Abortion

Mr. DeWine is staunchly pro-life. He would sign the so-called Heartbeat Bill that would make it a crime for a doctor to perform an abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detectable, with few exceptions. Mr. Cordray, an abortion rights advocate, states flatly that he would veto it.

Guns

Mr. DeWine, once the scourge of Second Amendment supporters because of his support as U.S. senator for then-President Bill Clinton’s assault weapons ban, is now backed by the National Rifle Association.

Mr. Cordray had NRA support during the attorney general’s race of 2010. Now Mr. Cordray calls for universal criminal and mental health background checks for would-be gun-buyers and for bans on high-capacity magazines and bump stocks .

Mr. DeWine wants to expand the use of armed “school resource officers,” expand availability of mental health specialists, and focus on social media for early warning signs.

Right to work

Backed by big labor, Mr. Cordray staunchly opposes the idea of Ohio becoming a right-to-work state. That would essentially mean private-sector employees who refuse to join a workplace union could not be forced to pay “fair-share fees” in lieu of dues.

Mr. DeWine, who picked up the endorsement of some construction trades, now says he would veto a right-to-work bill.