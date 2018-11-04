Recreation task force calls for more investment in city parks

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kapszukiewicz administration wants to spruce up Toledo’s park system and grow the number of recreational opportunities for children, but the parks department will need more money in its budget to make that happen.

“Our green spaces in Toledo and our parks are, generally speaking, substandard. There are a few high-end city parks, but of the 132 parks, there are far too many where the grass is too high, where there’s graffiti, where there aren’t playground options that kids need,” Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said.

“When we talk about wanting to attract people to Toledo, and we talk about competing with other cities for population and talent and investment, this is one of those family-friendly amenities we have to do better at.”

His recreation task force, which convened in late February to assess the condition of the city’s parks and quality of recreation offerings, has issued its policy recommendations after more than six months of study. The volunteer group of about 30 took an inventory by council district of every city park, as well as parks owned by Metroparks Toledo, public and private schools, and nonprofits.

The group photographed each park and recorded amenities such as basketball courts, benches, and pavilions, and city staff will now revisit each park and assess their condition and provide cost estimates for improvements. Gretchen DeBacker, the city’s legislative director, served on the task force and said that work should be complete by March.

“The bottom line is that parks and recreation is one of the most critical investments that a municipality can make,” she said. “Unfortunately, we are falling behind other Ohio cities and other national cities that we compete with in terms of investment in quality of offerings.”

The city owns and operates more than 2,000 acres of park land and allocates about 1 percent of its general fund budget annually for parks and recreation. That translates to about $3.4 million per year, and more than 80 percent of that is spent on grass mowing.

Toledo spends about $42 per resident on parks, while the national average is $83, the task force found. It also concluded the city’s parks and recreation department needs five more employees to meet national best-practice standards.

The national and regional standard is for parks and recreation systems to make up 4 to 5 percent of a city’s general fund budget, Ms. DeBacker said, and the task force has recommended the city increase its allocation from 1 to 2 percent as soon as possible.

With more funding would come improvements to parks facilities and more recreation program possibilities.

“Parks are the soul of the city. They are the anchors of our neighborhoods,” she said. “Investment in them isn’t just to have a jungle gym. It truly does stabilize communities and it attracts families.”

Ms. DeBacker said the additional funding could come from a combination of sources, including grants, private donations, or from tax dollars if officials decide to place a levy on the ballot in the future.

“If and when an increased tax levy were ever to go on the ballot, we would request up to 10 percent of a quarter-percent increase, which would be $2 million annually,” she said.

The task force recommended a few other changes that aren’t as dependent on increased funding, including partnering with organizations such as the YMCA and the Boys and Girls Club to organize and run recreation leagues.

Additionally, it plans to revitalize the adopt-a-park program that has been dormant for two decades.

It’d also like to create a one-stop shop that lists all parks and recreation opportunities for kids, whether that’s through a smart phone app, a website, or a handout.

The task force spent $975, most of which went toward printing its final reports, Ms. DeBacker said.