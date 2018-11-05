Early voting period closes with strong turnout

ADVERTISEMENT

Most voters will head to the polls Tuesday to consider a bevy of local candidates and issues, though a strong finish in Lucas County on the last day of early voting indicates many have already checked the task off their to-do lists.

A line curled around the Lucas County Early Vote Center Monday afternoon, and local totals show an uptick in participation from the 2014 midterm election. Many in line said they didn’t mind the wait and noted the mild day, but inclement weather wouldn’t have deterred Chryst’Ann Allen.

“We’d still be here. We still have to vote,” said the University of Toledo student, adding she was excited to cast her ballot Monday because, at 19, she was too young to vote in the 2016 presidential election.

Steven Jones, 28, of West Toledo, said a larger public conversation encouraging voter participation motivated him.

“I’m hoping for change and betterment,” he said. “You can’t complain if you don’t go out and vote.”

Similar long lines stretched around the building on Sunday. LaVera Scott, director of the Lucas County Board of Elections, said early turnout significantly outpaced 2014. This year, 13,074 people cast in-person ballots, compared with just less than 3,800 during the last midterm election, she said.

“Thursday it rained all day and we had almost 1,000 voters,” she said. “Weather did not stop people from coming in.”

Of the 30,063 absentee ballots requested in Lucas County, 22,582 had been returned. In anticipation of possible rain on Tuesday, Ms. Scott said the Board of Elections had an order of generators ready in case of power outages.

Interest was also up in Wood County.

"It's ahead of four years ago," Terry Burton, deputy director of the Wood County Board of Elections, said of early voter turnout. "It's not as high as presidential [years], but it's within our estimates."

After early voting ended Monday afternoon, Mr. Burton said 4,541 in-person early votes were cast in the county, and 6,731 of the 8,009 absentee ballots had been returned.

Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Ohio and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Michigan.

A number of school and municipal ballot measures are up for consideration, including levies for Toledo Public Schools, Springfield Local Schools, Sylvania City Schools, and Washington Local Schools.

“We are hoping our community will head to the polls and support Issue 7,” Sylvania Superintendent Adam Fineske said in a statement, adding that if passed, the levy would fund three school resource officers for the district’s middle schools, mental health counseling, cameras, and safety training. He cited the 2018 shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla., as a reason his district is seeking an additional 0.9 mill over five years.

“Our community has challenged us to do more to make sure our schools are the safest they can be,” he said.

Lucas County is seeking approval on levies for Children Services and the Mental Health and Recovery Services Board, as well as a $185 million bond issue to build a new jail and behavioral health center.

Commissioner Pete Gerken said he is nervous but optimistic about the jail ballot issue, which has the support of Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz, the Toledo Regional Chamber of Commerce, labor groups, public safety leaders, and many in the faith community.

"We've made as strong a case as we can,” Mr. Gerken said. “Win or lose, it doesn't change the fact that a new jail has to get done."

Voters will also consider a proposed amendment to the Toledo City Charter that would allow city officials to form a regional water commission. Mr. Kapszukiewicz's senior policy adviser said the administration is feeling positive about Issue 15.

If voters approve the measure, Mr. Kapszukiewicz wants to appoint the city's two top utilities experts to the new commission to serve alongside one representative each from the suburbs who opt to purchase Toledo's drinking water. The commission would work to equalize rates and create a capital improvement plan for the Toledo-owned water system.

"We feel like this is a good proposal for Toledo and its ratepayers, and ultimately for its customers and partners long term," said adviser Mike Beazley, who is also Oregon's city administrator. "That's why we're optimistic about the election."

Blade staff writers Sarah Elms and Javonte Anderson contributed to this report.