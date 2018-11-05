Cordray, Brown rally to get out vote

ADVERTISEMENT

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Richard Cordray works to rev up the labor faithful in Columbus on Monday to hit the streets to knock on doors on the closing day of the campaign. Pictured to the right, U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, up for re-election to a third term, looks on. THE BLADE/JIM PROVANCE

COLUMBUS — While their Republican opponents added star power in a last-minute stop by President Trump, Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown and gubernatorial candidate Richard Cordray focused on the immediate task of turning out the vote Monday.

“I think [Republicans] try to change the subject,” Mr. Brown said shortly before rallying the labor faithful in Columbus to hit the streets to knock on voters’ doors.

“It’s pretty clear health care is on the ballot, and wages are on the ballot, and they’ve not delivered on those things,” he said. “So they want to change the subject to the border wall or whatever.”

He said a Trump appearance in Ohio at this stage is probably a wash in terms of turning out or turning off voters.

“At this point people have probably made their minds up,” Mr. Brown said.

Democratic candidates kicked off door-to-door voter canvasses with labor volunteers in Columbus and Cincinnati and planned to rally with fellow Democratic candidates in Dayton before drawing their campaigns to a close with a final rally Monday night in a firefighters’ union hall in Columbus.

Democrats are banking on an anti-Trump backlash generating an unusually high number of enthusiastic voters for a mid-term election. That is particularly true among younger and minority voters who have traditionally been less likely to turn out in non-presidential years.

“We know what this race has defined for Ohioans, and Ohioans are getting it — who’s going to protect your health care,” Mr. Cordray told roughly 100 union members as they prepared to hit the streets to knock on voters’ doors.

“And no matter what he says, Mike DeWine has had his chance,” he said. “For 42 years he’s had his chance..., and actions speak louder than words. He wanted to take away protection for people in Ohio with pre-existing conditions. That’s what he actually did, and although he tries to tell you otherwise now, what we know is we can’t trust Mike DeWine with our health care.”

Democrats have been buoyed by numbers through late October showing that 737,157 Ohioans had already voted by mail or in person through late October, up nearly 40 percent compared to the same point in 2014, a lackluster mid-term for turnout.

Weekend early voters ran into long lines at same polling locations in Toledo and elsewhere, but whether that translates into significantly higher turnout overall will not be known until after polls close Tuesday.

“Richard Cordray continues to lie about pre-existing conditions to distract Ohioans from the fact that he has promised to spend Ohio into a budget hole and return the state to higher taxes and the same policies that destroyed our economy eight years ago,” DeWine spokesman Joshua Eck said.

“Mike DeWine has always supported coverage for pre-existing conditions, and he has a plan to move Ohio's economy forward, which is exactly what voters are backing in this election,” he said.

Mr. Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and fellow Republicans like Mr. Brown’s opponent, U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci, have worked to ensure that any blue wave, if any, is met with an equally strong red wave.

“This is the most important election is our lifetime. Make no mistake about it…,” said Lee Saunders, president of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees. “We are sick and tired of people trying to take our rights away from us.”

This election marks a rematch between the two gubernatorial candidates. In 2010, Mr. DeWine defeated incumbent Mr. Cordray by a single percentage point in the contest for attorney general in 2010, a year in which Republicans captured every statewide elected office.

Also on the ballot in the governor’s race is the Green Party’s Constance Gadell-Newton and Libertarian Travis Irvine.