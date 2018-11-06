Early returns give Democrat Byers edge in race for Lucas County commissioner

ADVERTISEMENT

Early election returns gave the edge to Democrat Gary Byers in the race for an open seat on the Lucas County Board of Commissioners.

With just early and absentee ballots counted by 11 p.m., Mr. Byers claimed just over 65 percent of the vote, according to unofficial same-day results from the Lucas County Board of Elections. His opponent, Independent Sandy Spang, had 34 percent.

A third candidate, Republican Sandy Bashaw, dropped out of the race in October. While her name appeared on the ballot, any votes cast for her were counted as non-votes.

The three-person board is the county’s legal and managerial body. Ms. Spang and Mr. Byers ran for the seat being vacated by Commissioner Carol Contrada, who announced in January that she would not seek re-election. County commissioners are elected to four-year terms, and Ms. Contrada’s seat was the only one open this year.

With Mr. Byers in a commissioner's seat, the county board would remain firmly Democratic. Current commissioners Pete Gerken and Tina Skeldon Wozniak, as well as the outgoing Ms. Contrada, are all of the same party.

Mr. Byers is a private-practice attorney and former Maumee Municipal Court judge. He pointed to his 20-plus years of experience on the bench among his qualifications on the campaign trail as well as terms as board of elections director and assistant county prosecutor.

Outside of criminal justice, other issues Mr. Byers campaigned on include retaining young talent in Toledo, helping college graduates pay down unmanageable debt, and expanding workforce force development for people struggling in the opioid epidemic.

His opponent, Ms. Spang, is a small-business owner who currently sits on Toledo City Council. She was elected in 2013 and re-elected in 2017 as an at-large member.

As a candidate looking to move from a legislative position to an administrative one, Ms. Spang emphasized her passion for the nuts and bolts of local government. She was a diamond buyer before she and her husband began investing in rental properties. Ms. Spang is known outside city council as the owner of two coffee shops, Plate 21 and Plate One.

During her campaign, Ms. Spang said she is concerned with the declining population, supporting neighborhood and small business growth, and finding ways to deploy services such as health care and public safety more efficiently without increasing spending.

Among the major issues raised in the county commissioner’s race this year were proposals for a new jail; a related bond issue was also on the ballot on Tuesday. In agreeing on the need for a new facility, Ms. Spang and Mr. Byers voiced similar views on this issue.