Michigan voters select two in area statehouse elections

Michigan voters went to the polls Tuesday and weighed in on two races for the state's legislature.

In the state Senate District 17 race, incumbent Dale Zorn (R., Ida) appeared to hold off challenger Bill LaVoy (D., Monroe), according to early results compiled by the Associated Press.

Mr. Zorn recorded 61 percent of the early vote against Mr. LaVoy's 36 percent. A third candidate, Libertarian Chad McNamara, had 3 percent of the vote.

The results reflect 21.3 percent of precincts reporting.

Mr. Zorn's committee roles include chairman of the local government committee and vice-chair of the outdoor recreation and tourism committee. He works at the family-owned Zorn’s Service Inc., an automotive business.

Mr. LaVoy formerly served as 17th District state representative and executive director at Monroe Public Access Cable Television.

The 17th state House District had incumbent Joe Bellino, Jr.,(R., Monroe) with a lead against challenger Michelle LaVoy (D., Monroe).

Mr. Bellino recorded 55 percent of the early vote. Ms. LaVoy had 45 percent, according to the Associated Press.

The two Republicans were on pace to earn seats in the Legislature on the same night that Michigan Democrats saw their candidate for governor, Gretchen Whitmer, topple her Republican opponent and current state Attorney General, Bill Schuette.

Ms. Whitmer’s ascension to the governor’s chair means Democrats will take the top seat in Lansing away from the GOP. Rick Snyder is the state’s current governor.