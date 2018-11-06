Support rolls in for Lucas County suburban ballot measures

ADVERTISEMENT

As early vote and absentee results poured in, some tax levies on the ballot in Toledo-area suburbs appeared destined for approval.

In Perrysburg Township with 100 percent of precincts reporting, 58.6 percent of voters approved a new tax levy for road improvements. The five-year, 1.5-mill levy will generate $642,451 per year based on current tax valuations. Homeowners will pay 15 cents for every $100 of valuation.

Township voters also approved a pair of fire renewal levies. A 1-mill levy was favored by 76.9 percent of voters, while a 2-mill levy won favor with 73.96 percent of voters.

Voters in Lucas County’s Washington Township saw three levy renewals on the ballot: 5.75 mills for fire and emergency medical services; 2.5 mills for roads, streets, and bridges; and 2.5 mills for parks and recreation.

Each of those tax levies received large support. The fire and emergency medical services renewal passed with 829 voting in support and 285 voting against.

The roads, bridges, and streets renewal passed with 806 voting in support and 300 voting against. The parks and recreation measure saw 745 ‘yes’ votes and 359 ‘no’ votes.

In Jerusalem Township, a proposal seeking 0.25 mills to cover cemetery expenses for five years narrowly passed with 690 votes of support compared to 537 opposition votes.

Oregon voters also passed a tax renewal levy of 0.5 mills for senior citizen services. That measure received 5,768 ‘yes’ votes and 1,955 ‘no’ votes.

Voters in Oregon also got a chance to weigh in on a none-tax issue: an ordinance to decriminalize marijuana. That measure passed with 4,124 votes of support and 3,641 ‘no’ votes.

The "Sensible Marihuana Law" aims to eliminate penalties for possessing less than 200 grams of cannabis in the city. Toledoan Chad Thompson drafted the ordinance, which has been passed on several Ohio communities in recent years. Toledo passed a similar ordinance in 2015.

Tuesday nights election results followed high levels of voter turnout through the early and absentee voting period, and Election Day.

Lucas County saw 36,429 absentee ballots requested this year — a 52 percent increase from the 23,950 requested in 2014. So far, 16,951 absentee ballots have been cast by mail or in person compared with 12,234 in 2014.

In neighboring Wood County, 9,893 voters have pulled absentee ballots, about a 68 percent increase compared with 5,886 ballots pulled four years ago. Of the 2018 ballots, 6,294 have been cast compared with 3,644 in 2014.

In 2014, Ohio turnout was 40 percent, versus 71 percent for the 2016 presidential election.

Just under 8.1 million Ohioans are registered to vote, and Ohioans requested more than 1.2 million absentee ballots before Tuesday. As of last week, 737,157 absentee ballots were cast — 560,111 by mail and 177,046 in person at designated early voting centers.