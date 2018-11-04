What to expect on your commute: The Blade's Road Warrior, 11/4

ADVERTISEMENT

Each week during the construction season, The Blade’s Road Warrior highlights the major construction projects in Toledo and the surrounding area, noting where delays are worst and where the best alternative routes are.

Last week in this space I featured impending reopenings of rebuilt ramps at I-75’s Jeep Parkway interchange and of two downtown Toledo intersections that have been closed since mid-spring for sewer work.

That meant, under Murphy’s Law, that those schedules were unlikely to be met. The ramps at Jeep now are slated for reopening at the end of this week. Thanks, rain.

With paving having been done over the weekend, it appears the closed portion of the Jackson-Superior intersection downtown can reopen Monday as scheduled. Jefferson-Superior is supposed to reopen later this week, but we’ll see how more rain forecast early in the week affects that and the utility work that has lanes closed at Erie and Jefferson.

AT&T work at the Dorr Street bridge over I-75, meanwhile, will restrict Dorr to one lane each way for two weeks starting Monday. This is a precursor to the bridge’s replacement, which ODOT expects to start Nov. 19, closing the bridge entirely.

1. I-75: Reconstruction and widening between I-475 and Lagrange closes all ramps at Jeep Parkway except the northbound exit. Detour to nearby interchanges. Off-peak lane closings possible on I-75 through the zone.

2. I-75, State Rt. 246: Nighttime lane closings at Indiana for bridge reconstruction and elsewhere between Monroe and South for the start of freeway reconstruction. Southbound exit to Indiana Avenue/Washington Street reduced to one lane for bridge replacement, with Indiana Avenue closed to local traffic at I-75. Route 246 (Dorr) reduced to one lane each way at I-75.

3. State Rt. 25 (Anthony Wayne Trail): Two inbound lanes and one outbound lane closed between Western and Collingwood for bridge replacement. City Park closed on both sides of the Trail.

4. State Rt. 120 (Central): Lane closings between Manchester and Densmore for resurfacing through late this year.

5. Martin Luther King, Jr. Bridge, State Rt. 65 (Summit): King bridge closed until Nov. 30 for sewer work at its east end, with traffic detoured to the Craig Memorial Bridge. Summit has lane closings from Cherry to Monroe for resurfacing.

6. Bancroft Street: Lane closings, Westwood to Secor, for street reconstruction.

7. State Rt. 25 (Erie): Lane closings at Jefferson for underground utility work through Wednesday, and left lane closed from Madison to Jackson on Monday through Thursday for utility work beneath the sidewalk. Delays likely during peak hours.

8. I-75: Left-lane closings this week near the I-280 junction for median wall repairs.

9. U.S. 24: Varying lane closings, Stitt to State Rt. 295, for pavement repairs through mid-November.

10. I-280: Left-lane closings this week between State Rts. 2 (Navarre) and 51 (Woodville) for median wall repairs.

11. State Rt. 184 (Alexis): Lane closings for resurfacing and drainage work between Flanders and Acres roads in Sylvania through December.

12. U.S. 20 (Central): Lane closings, McCord to King, from Wednesday through Nov. 16 for drainage repairs.

13. U.S. 23: Lane closings, Summerfield to Ida West, for pavement repairs Monday through Thursday.

14. State Rt. 51 (Monroe): Parking construction will close the westbound right lane between Woodmont and Grantley for 10 days, starting Monday.

15. U.S. 20/23: Closed for railroad crossing repairs just east of Lime City through Friday. Detour via I-75, State Rt. 795, and Oregon Road.

OFF THE MAP

I-75 (Ohio): Nighttime lane closings possible at State Rts. 64/105 in Bowling Green for bridge work; Routes 64/105 reduced to one lane each way.

I-75 (Ohio): Reduced speed limits and nighttime lane closings through Findlay for reconstruction and widening. Northbound exit to U.S. 68/State Rt. 15 closed until 2020. Northbound ramps at State Rt. 12 closed through at least this week for reconstruction.

I-75 (Ohio): Lane closings south of Findlay, between the State Rt. 235 and Bentley Road interchanges, for bridge work and pavement repair.

I-75 (Michigan): Northbound right lane, entrance from Front Street, and exit to Elm Avenue in Monroe are closed at the River Raisin for bridge repair.

U.S. 6: Closed for bridge repairs east of Fremont, between Sandusky County roads 222 and 312, until early November. Detour via State Rts. 53 and 2. Flag zones for resurfacing between State Rts. 49 and 2 in Williams County. Side roads may be closed at some intersections during work.

U.S. 68: Closed for reconstruction on the north side of Arlington through early November. Southbound traffic is detoured via State Rt. 15, U.S. 23, and U.S. 30, and northbound traffic is detoured via U.S. 30, State Rt. 235, and I-75.