TARTA ends free Election Day rides

ADVERTISEMENT

The Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority announced Monday that it will no longer provide free rides on election days, a day before the midterm elections.

For years, TARTA has waived fairs for riders on election days. But in a one-sentence announcement on the transit authority’s website, it said free rides would no longer be offered, effective Tuesday.

James Gee, the transit authority's general manager, said the decision to end free fares on election days was made about three weeks ago, and was because of TARTA’s financial circumstances.

“We are short of operating money and we are looking at service cuts, and anything we can do to preserve revenue or cut expenses we are having to look at,” he said.

Mr. Gee said that early voting has provided additional access to voters, and there are other outreach efforts to get people to the polls. He said TARTA lost about $5,000 on election days because of the free fares.

"Every little bit helps, and we are having to look at pretty much every mechanism that we can,” he said.

TARTA is considering potential fare increases and service cuts, including the elimination of Sunday and holiday services, because of a projected $3.9 million budget deficit in 2019.

Toledo Area Jobs with Justice provides free rides to the polls during early vote and on election day. They can be contacted at 419-VOTE NOW.