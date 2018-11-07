Wednesday, Nov 07, 2018
One of America's Great Newspapers ~ Toledo, Ohio
Transportation

Right lanes reopen on I-75N after two-vehicle crash

The Blade
Published on
  • Lincoln-Ave-crash-RED-VEHICLE-jpg

    A crash on northbound I-75 by the Toledo Museum of Art Wednesday morning.

    Special to Blade/Michael Harding

  • Lincoln-Ave-crash-WHITE-VEHICLE-jpg

    A crash on northbound I-75 by the Toledo Museum of Art Wednesday morning.

    Special to Blade/Michael Harding

  • Screen-Shot-2018-11-07-at-11-01-30-AM-png

ADVERTISEMENT

A two-vehicle crash on northbound I-75 at Lincoln Avenue blocked three of four lanes for several hours during the late morning and early afternoon Wednesday, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

At its peak, the traffic backup stretched several miles past the DiSalle Bridge over the Maumee River. Information about injuries was not immediately available.

Photos taken by a passing motorist showed one vehicle rolled over in the roadway, and a second vehicle atop a barrier wall next to the Lincoln Avenue overpass. The scene was about half a mile south of the Bancroft Street exit.

The crash occurred around 10:45 a.m. and all lanes reopened by about 1 p.m.

Check back for updates

Click to comment

Guidelines: Please keep your comments smart and civil. Don't attack other readers personally, and keep your language decent. Comments that violate these standards, or our privacy statement or visitor's agreement, are subject to being removed and commenters are subject to being banned. To post comments, you must be a registered user on toledoblade.com. To find out more, please visit the FAQ.

Quis autem vel eum iure reprehenderit qui in ea voluptate velit esse quam nihil molestiae consequatur, vel illum qui dolorem?

Temporibus autem quibusdam et aut officiis debitis aut rerum necessitatibus saepe eveniet.

Copyright © 2018 Toledo Blade

To Top

Fetching stories…