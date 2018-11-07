Right lanes reopen on I-75N after two-vehicle crash

ADVERTISEMENT

A two-vehicle crash on northbound I-75 at Lincoln Avenue blocked three of four lanes for several hours during the late morning and early afternoon Wednesday, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

At its peak, the traffic backup stretched several miles past the DiSalle Bridge over the Maumee River. Information about injuries was not immediately available.

Wreckage from serious collision near the art museum on northbound I-75. Three of four lanes are blocked. Police/fire/EMS on scene. Photos from passer-by. pic.twitter.com/WkkEbZ0rdM — Road Warrior (@BladeRdWarrior) November 7, 2018

Photos taken by a passing motorist showed one vehicle rolled over in the roadway, and a second vehicle atop a barrier wall next to the Lincoln Avenue overpass. The scene was about half a mile south of the Bancroft Street exit.

The crash occurred around 10:45 a.m. and all lanes reopened by about 1 p.m.

