Michael B. Warrick (1961-2018)

Michael B. Warrick, a hair salon owner and faithful participant in ministries at his parish who took up ballet as exercise and for decades afterward had roles in dance productions, died Thursday in his Sylvania Township home. He was 57.

He had prostate cancer the last three years, his wife, Sansa Warrick, said. The effects of chemotherapy caused him to reduce his workload at Klassic Kuts in Sylvania.

“He saw 10 clients a week until two weeks ago,” his wife said.

In his youth, he played hockey, taking after the athletic role model of his father, Bert Warrick, a University of Toledo football star.

“His mother wanted him to be a figure skater. He was very graceful,” his wife said. “Hockey was a way to satisfy his dad and his mom.”

Mr. Warrick later played in adult drop-in leagues at Tam-O-Shanter and the Ice House as he followed the New York Rangers. He was in his 20s when a friend touted the ballet lessons he took, declaring, “’Hey, it’s a great workout,’” Mr. Warrick’s wife said. Mr. Warrick signed up for a class at Cassandra School of Ballet.

“He was good at it,” his wife said.

He danced in school productions a short time. He had a stint in 1986 at the Millbrook Summer Playhouse in Lock Haven, Pa.

He heard that Toledo Ballet needed male dancers, and he danced for the company thereafter, most notably in annual productions of The Nutcracker. He stepped away at intervals to concentrate on career and family life.

“It was his desire that all of our girls at least try dance,” his wife said. All took part in The Nutcracker, four of the five more than once. His daughter Ariel until recently was a Toledo Ballet faculty member.

“He was beaming, he was so proud of her,” his wife said. In recent years, Mr. Warrick also had prominent in roles in spring Toledo Ballet productions choreographed by Michael Lang.

He became Roman Catholic at age 17. He was a lector and Eucharistic minister at Rosary Cathedral, where he started a men’s fellowship group. In his 20s, he studied to be a deacon. He liked to write about about his faith and, five years ago, self published, A Layman’s Journey: In Search of Spirituality, illustrated by his daughter Levia.

“He had that calling. He felt it until the day he died,” his wife said. “He was geared to do good and worship God and make God the center of his life in everything.”

He was born Sept. 6, 1961, to Jacqueline and Bert Warrick. He was a 1979 graduate of Sylvania Southview High School.

“He was very artistic and wanted to do something with his artistic nature. He went to Ma Chere beauty school,” his wife said. “His parents wanted him to go to college, but he wasn’t cut from that cloth.”

To pay for his education, he worked construction and restaurant jobs. He started his career at David Broadway’s salon, before moving to Klassic Kuts, which he and his wife bought several years ago.

“His main mission was to give quality service, and he was always reasonable,” his wife said.

Though neither were Jewish, he joined his brother, Tim, in playing for the Jewish Federation of Greater Toledo’s softball league the last two years.

Surviving are his wife, the former Sansa Brocious, whom he married May 5, 1989; daughters, Ariel Clouse, Hannah Gauer, Levia Whittum, Semira Greenwood, and Talya Warrick; stepmother, Audrey Warrick; brother, Timothy Warrick; sister, Michelle Schmid, and five grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 2-9 p.m. Sunday at Walker Funeral Home, Sylvania Township. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Our Lady, Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Cathedral, where the body will be after 9 a.m.

The family suggests tributes to Rosary Cathedral.