Dortha Stewart (1914-2018)

Dortha Stewart, who played violin and piano from age 7, was a member of local symphony orchestras, and performed with a senior center band until her birthday two years ago, died early Tuesday at her condominium at Genacross Lutheran Services Wolf Creek Campus in Springfield Township. She was 104.

“She had been getting weaker recently,” said Karen Hasenfratz, a friend for nearly 40 years, who played second violin with her in the Jewish Community Center and Perrysburg Symphony orchestras and the Joe LaConey Band of Sylvania Senior Center.

“Her mind was sharp, and she was interested in everything. She read the paper, and even when she couldn’t read herself, she had one of her caregivers read to her,” Mrs. Hasenfratz said.

And she had a way with one-liners.

“She had a sense of humor. She never seemed like an old person,” Mrs. Hasenfratz said.

Her niece JoLene Kreider said: “She wasn’t a person who didn’t enjoy change. She embraced it.”

Mrs. Stewart and her LaConey bandmates went to a different nursing home each month to play popular music that residents could sing along to. Some in the audience were years Mrs. Stewart’s junior. The band played at her 102nd birthday party, also her last public performance. Macular degeneration made reading music increasingly difficult.

She played organ and piano by ear as long as she could. Most recently, Mrs. Hasenfratz while visiting would play a melody line on the organ, to which Mrs. Stewart sang.

“She knew the words to every song you could name,” Mrs. Hasenfratz said. A favorite was “The Darktown Strutters’ Ball.”

When the women got together for violin duets, they might play Bach or a classical piece. Mrs. Stewart was partial to upbeat music and liked jazz.

“We played everything in the orchestras, from heavy classical to show music,” Mrs. Hasenfratz said.

She was born April 7, 1914, to Oma and Noah Kreider and grew up on a farm in northeast Indiana. Her mother, who was a painter, urged her to learn the violin and piano, and she took lessons in childhood. She was a 1932 graduate of South Whitley High School, where she played in the orchestra.

She received a degree in secretarial studies from International Business College in Fort Wayne, where she met her husband, Floyd Stewart. The couple moved to Toledo in 1940 when he became a terminal manager for Acme Fast Freight. He later had a long career at Bunting Brass & Bronze Co.

Mrs. Stewart was an executive secretary for 25 years in the forest products division of Owens-Illinois Inc. The couple lived in South Toledo, but returned to Indiana for weekend stays at their cottage on Clear Lake.

She had been a member of the Golden Emblem Club for O-I retirees.

She was a supporter of animal welfare causes and was a member of the Toledo Animal Shelter, Maumee Valley Save-A-Pet, and Toledo Area Humane Society, and supported the Steuben County humane shelter in Angola, Ind.

“I would like to be more like her,” Ms. Kreider said. “I never knew her to be critical of anyone. She was deeply interested in anything you had to say or show her.”

She and Floyd Stewart married in 1935. He died July 20, 2009. The couple had no children.

There are no immediate survivors, but Mrs. Stewart had nieces, great nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be at noon Saturday at Walter Funeral Home, with visitation after 10 a.m.

Tributes are suggested to Hospice of Northwest Ohio; the Toledo Symphony, or the Toledo Area Humane Society.