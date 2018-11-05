Jim French (1938-2018)

ADVERTISEMENT

Jim French, of Northwood, a math teacher at the former Macomber High School in Toledo who also coached the hockey team there, died Wednesday of complications from Alzheimer’s disease. He was 80.

His children, Michele Lewandowski and Timothy French, said they will remember him as a kind, compassionate man with a no-nonsense personality who took education seriously and kept students on track.

He was influential in seeing that both of them went to college, they said.

“He enjoyed young people. He was very much an advocate for higher education,” Ms. Lewandowski said. “He wanted to instill that in others.”

His son said he “was strict, but he was fair.”

Mr. French’s 31-year teaching career began in 1960 and lasted until Macomber closed in 1991.

Born April 7, 1938, in Sidney, Ohio, Mr. French was a 1956 graduate of DeVilbiss High School and spent much of his life in the Toledo area.

He was a graduate of the University of Toledo, majoring in history and minoring in mathematics, and earned his master’s degree in education while serving in the Air National Guard.

“He really enjoyed hockey, the hockey team, and [had a] love of coaching the kids,” Ms. Lewandowski said.

Another passion of his was music. He played saxophone for the Polish American Concert Band, Dana Dorsey and the Blue Notes, the North Coast Concert Band, the North Coast Big Band, Air National Guard bands, and others. He also sang for years with the Toledo Swiss Singers and in local churches.

“He always loved big bands,” his son said.

Mr. French also was an avid golfer, proud of a hole-in-one he got in August, 1981, at Chippewa Golf Club in Curtice, Ohio, his son said.

Mr. French and his late wife, Evelyn, who died in 2000, enjoyed traveling together to places such as Hawaii, Alaska, Ireland, Europe, and Las Vegas.

Mr. French is survived by his daughter Michele Lewandowski; son Timothy French, and three grandchildren.

Services are at 11 a.m. Monday at Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 W. Sylvania Ave., Toledo.

The family asks that any contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or Ohio Living Hospice.