Baha'is celebrate Twin Holy Days

ADVERTISEMENT

The Franciscan Center at Lourdes University will host the Bahá’Is of Northwest Ohio Twin Holy Days celebration. The Blade

Enlarge | Buy This Image

Twin Holy Days for Baha'is

The Bahá’Is of Northwest Ohio celebrate the Twin Holy Days, the birth of the Báb and the birth of Bahá'u'lláh, with the local premiere of The Gate: Dawn of the Bahá’í Faith on Nov. 10. The Gate is a documentary that tells the story of the Báb, the prophet who foretold the coming of Bahá'u'lláh, who in turn is seen as the latest manifestation of God in the faith tradition.

The Twin Holy Days are celebrated this year on Friday and Nov. 10.

The screening is at 2 p.m. in the Lourdes University Franciscan Center, 6832 Convent Blvd., Sylvania. There is no cost to attend. For more information or to RSVP, go to bit.ly/2zeI5gQ.

150 years at Third Baptist

Third Baptist Church in Toledo celebrates 150 years with a banquet on Nov. 10 and an anniversary worship service on Nov. 11. African-American congregants at First Baptist Church of Greater Toledo broke away to establish Third Baptist Church in 1868. Construction began on its current location, 402 Pinewood Ave, in 1911.

The anniversary banquet is 3 to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 10 at the Radisson Hotel, 3100 Glendale Ave. Pastor and former NFL player Willie Davis is the keynote speaker. Tickets, $50, are available at the door or in advance by calling 757-681-2771. The anniversary worship service begins at 10 a.m. Nov. 11.

Bystanders and complicity

Author Amos Guiora reflects on the duty of a bystander for the David S. Stone Law Lecture at the University of Toledo at 7 p.m. Monday. Mr. Guiora is the child of Holocaust survivors and a University of Utah law professor who has been involved in bystander legislation efforts in Utah and beyond. His most recent book, The Crime of Complicity: The Bystander in the Holocaust, explores the consequences of bystander inaction during the Holocaust and today, particularly in the context of sexual assault.

The UT College of Law is at 1825 W. Rocket Dr. There is no cost to attend. For more information, go to bit.ly/2Q4XZ4A.

Reflecting on ‘Parade’

The Perrysburg Musical Theatre presents Parade, an account of the “trial of the century,” in which a Jewish man was falsely accused of killing a young girl in 1913, at Saint Timothy’s Episcopal Church in Perrysburg on Nov. 9-11. The Jewish Federation of Greater Toledo participates in talk-back sessions after each show to explore themes in relation to contemporary dilemmas and ongoing issues.

Performances are at 7 p.m. Nov. 9-10 and 2 p.m. Nov. 11. The church is at 871 E. Boundary St., Perrysburg. For performance tickets, $15, or more information, go to perrysburgmusicaltheatre.org.

Truth at Work

CedarCreek Church is one of several nationwide sites set to simulcast the seventh annual Truth at Work Conference on Friday. Among this year’s speakers are David Green, founder of Hobby Lobby, and Dayton Moore, general manager of the Kansas City Royals. The leadership-focused conference features reflections from business, entertainment and thought leaders as a means of “cultivating godly leaders in the marketplace.”

The conference runs 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at CedarCreek’s West Toledo Campus, 2600 West Sylvania Ave. Tickets are $49 and include lunch. For more information or to register, go to truthatwork.org/conference.