Mayor's gun policy makes perfect sense

ADVERTISEMENT

Any company selling guns or ammunition that wants to do business with the city of Toledo will soon have some questions to answer first.

Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz recently unveiled a plan to limit purchases of firearms and related equipment to companies that are deemed responsible sellers.

The city will ask potential suppliers to answer half a dozen questions:

Do they make assault weapons for civilian use? Sell assault weapons for civilian use? Which firearms do they not sell to civilians? Do they require their dealers to conduct background checks on purchasers? Do they have a plan in place for tracing technologies for their guns and ammunition? And do they use industry best practices for inventory control and transactions?

The mayor was motivated by his frustration over inaction on sensible gun-reform measures in Washington. The recent massacre of worshipers in a Pittsburgh synagogue, he cautioned, could easily happen in Toledo.

Read more Blade editorials

The city cannot control federal gun-control policies, but it can exert some pressure on firearms suppliers with its purchasing power. Toledo spends about $150,000 a year on guns, ammunition, and gun maintenance for its safety forces.

Toledo Police Chief George Kral, whose officers patrol ever-more-dangerous streets, backs Mr. Kapszukiewicz’s plan.

Earlier this year a Toledo man was sentenced to 47 years in prison for shooting at half a dozen of Chief Kral’s SWAT officers. Jamaine Hill’s felony drug conviction meant he could not legally have a gun. Nonetheless, he shot a TPD detective in the face as officers attempted to execute a search warrant at his home.

If there are some reasonable — albeit small — measures the city can take to make sure officers encounter fewer illicit weapons on the streets of Toledo, that’s a good thing.

The strategy promises to be most effective if other cities copy it. Mr. Kapszukiewicz said he planned to discuss the plan with other mayors at a meeting in Columbus.

Other cities, counties, states, and other public entities should join Toledo’s mission to reward responsible firearms sellers and motivate the less responsible companies to improve their practices. It’s a common-sense measure that could save lives.