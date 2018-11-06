Expedite immigration asylum backlog

ADVERTISEMENT

President Trump is correct in the strong stand he is taking against the pileup of immigrants seeking to get into and stay in the United States. Some 800,000 cases of asylum application are pending in the immigration court system, and the backlog is growing.

At current rates, it will take years to wear it down. But President Trump proposes to solve the problem the wrong way.

He should not plan to erect “massive” tent camps to hold people while they await their asylum decision.

This will lead to inhumane conditions and probably a permanent population of taxpayer-dependent people living in refugee status on American soil.

We need a ramped-up court system to handle these applications in the interest of prompt justice. Perversely, the interminable delays in handling asylum applications may work to encourage asylum seekers, who get to remain in this country awaiting their day in court.

Granted, hiring hundreds of additional judges doesn’t sound the clarion signal that will energize Trump supporters in time to make a difference in the midterm elections today.

And the specter of massive camps of immigrants living for free on American taxpayers while doing nothing but becoming embittered about their status is the kind of image that will feed the anti-immigrant anger of many Republican voters, many for years to come.

Mr. Trump didn’t choose the timing of the caravan that is making its way here from Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador. The marchers and whoever is organizing and assisting their trek did that.

The President has done the right thing in sending strong signals that the United States will not lower its standards for granting asylum, and people should not expect to win asylum unless their situation meets long-established standards.

The result is that the caravan has diminished, from more than 7,000 to about 4,000. And the marchers still have hundreds of miles to go.

The President must avoid actions that overstate the case, or threaten Constitutional liberties, as he is doing with an extremely inappropriate proposed executive order to countermand the 14th Amendment to the Constitution that guarantees citizenship to anyone born on U.S. soil.

The solution is to crank up the court system rapidly to quickly process the backlog of asylum seekers. At the same time, the United States has an obligation to engage with the governments of Central America to correct policies that are driving people away from their homeland.