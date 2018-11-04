To the editor: Incumbent defends outreach record

ADVERTISEMENT

Whenever anyone asks me what makes Northwest Ohio a great place to live, I never hesitate with my answer — it’s the people. The people of Ohio’s 5th Congressional District show up, they work hard, and they take care of their families and neighbors. I take that same attitude with me to Washington, a place where too often people don’t share the same values.

It’s why I rank in the top 2 percent of effectiveness when it comes to getting bills signed into law. It’s why I have been a leader on issues that impact our area’s workers, small businesses, manufacturers, farmers, and seniors.

Hearing from the people I represent is the best way I can ensure their voice is heard in Congress. I have met with countless constituents at nearly 1,000 meetings in the past six years and have held over 130 courthouse conference where I can hear people’s concerns in a one-on-one personal setting.

The best ideas often come from listening to my constituents. When I held a forum at Defiance College on the opioid epidemic, I heard from many on the front lines of the crisis that they had issues accessing needed resources and information. I authored the INFO Act to fix this problem and create a one-stop shop to help communities find funding and data. That bill was recently signed into law by the President.

At a recent roundtable with my veterans advisory group, I learned that veterans were unable to appeal disability denial claims because a U.S. Postal Service issue meant they weren’t receiving their claim on time. That was unacceptable to me. I immediately introduced legislation to ensure these claims would be sent by certified mail.

Because of my commitment to being out with the people I serve, many of these discussions have led to action on issues like reducing taxes, cutting red tape, expanding access to rural broadband, and more. These actions have made things better for Ohioans, and it’s why I’ll never stop listening to the people I represent.

BOB LATTA

Bowling Green

The writer is U.S. Representative for the 5th Congressional District and the Republican nominee for re-election.