To the editor: DeWine offers hopeful future

If there is one thing we know about Mike DeWine, it’s that we trust him. He has spent his career protecting Ohio children and families. He genuinely cares for Ohio and has a vision to take the state to a new level of prosperity.

Richard Cordray’s record is clear as well.

As Ohio attorney general, Mr. Cordray failed to fulfill even the most basic responsibility of his office: protect Ohioans. He left 12,000 rape kits on law enforcement shelves across the state untested and collecting dust. He left the state crime lab understaffed and under-equipped to help judges and prosecutors deliver justice for crime victims.

Having led several large offices myself, I find it disturbing that while he was serving as the nation’s “consumer watchdog,” an independent investigation found that within his own office there was a culture of intimidation and retaliation where one out of every four of his minority and female employees felt they were discriminated against.

As a former county prosecutor, I am most alarmed about Mr. Cordray’s poor judgment in supporting state Issue 1. Judges, prosecutors, and sheriffs all agree that Issue 1 would set Ohio backward in the fight against the drug crisis and would result in more drugs, more crime, and more addiction.

Now Mr. Cordray has returned from Washington with the same failed policies of more spending and higher taxes that left us with a huge budget shortfall and massive job losses eight years ago.

Mr. Cordray, regrettably, has now opted to run a campaign of fear tactics rooted in D.C. talking points. Unlike what Mr. Cordray has said, Mike DeWine has always voted to protect coverage for pre-existing conditions and is committed to doing so as governor.

Mike DeWine is the only candidate who has offered a hopeful future for Ohio, and I’m proud to support him to be Ohio’s governor.

BETTY MONTGOMERY

Reynoldsburg

The writer is former attorney general of Ohio and former auditor of Ohio.