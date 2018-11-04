To the editor: Cordray stands with working Ohioans

ADVERTISEMENT

Richard Cordray has a long, proud record of fighting for working people. As the first director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), he forced large financial institutions to pay back $12 billion to 30 million Americans who were cheated or wronged.

As attorney general of Ohio, he recouped $2 billion for teachers and retirees who were victims of fraud and launched programs to help working families plan for retirement.

He has bold plans that include an infrastructure program to rebuild Ohio and create good-paying jobs. Mr. Cordray has pledged to restore local government funds that have been diverted from our communities. He will use the governor’s office to advocate for fair trade and Buy America policies.

He will address the skills gaps that hurt workers and employers alike by expanding training programs and vocational schools so that every Ohioan has the opportunity for a good-paying, middle-class job.

Rich Cordray has stood against so-called right-to-work laws. The same is true for his running mate, Betty Sutton, who has been a fierce advocate for working people in Ohio and the nation.

Mike DeWine has consistently turned his back on Ohio’s working families. He said that right-to-work should be left “up to the voters.” This is despite the fact that Ohio voters made their voices heard loud and clear in overturning legislation that undermined collective bargaining in 2011.

Mr. DeWine can’t be trusted to protect quality, affordable, and accessible health care for Ohio families. From his first day as attorney general, he put insurance companies over patients by working to dismantle the Affordable Care Act and refusing to protect patients with pre-existing conditions.

As Ohio attorney general, Mr. DeWine joined a national lawsuit that stripped 327,000 Ohioans of overtime pay.

By supporting China’s entry into the World Trade Organization and the Central American Free Trade Agreement, Mr. DeWine expanded unfair trade practices, which cost Ohio tens of thousands of manufacturing jobs.

As we follow the lead of our founders, working people continue to fight to close the gap between “the oppressed and the oppressors.” And we’ll do this with a wave of workers who elect candidates who stand behind us.

On every important issue, Rich Cordray is that candidate.

RICHARD TRUMKA

Nemacolin, Pa.

TIM BURGA

Westerville, Ohio

Mr. Trumka is president of the national AFL-CIO. Mr. Burga is president of the Ohio AFL-CIO.